Three days after the attack which claimed the life of Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), fifteen people are in police custody. Among them, four college students suspected of having received money from the terrorist, in exchange for information. Friday October 16, eve of school holidays, Abdullakh Anzorov, 18, left his home in Évreux (Eure) to join Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), 80 km away. According to testimonies gathered by investigators, he spends part of the afternoon prowling near the establishment.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the terrorist approached college students and asked them for information on Samuel Paty, in exchange for money. One of the adolescents approached is a friend of a student whose mother testifies with her face hidden: “One of his friends arrives saying ‘look, the man over there gave me some money so that I could tell him who is Mr. Paty’. My son tells him ‘it’s not right what you did’. The little one answers’ don’t worry, I will manage‘”. It would be 300 euros in 10 notes. An hour later, Abdullakh Anzorov assassinates Samuel Paty before being shot by the police.

