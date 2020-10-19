“When we are civilized we obey the law”, insists Ghaleb Bencheikh who also recalls that the tradition of Islam is to respect “the master, the teacher, the one who gives understanding, who transmits knowledge and knowledge”. He calls on “Muslim theologians, philosophers, intellectuals” to undertake “a refoundation of thought”.

Since the attack of Friday of which Samuel Paty, a professor of history and geography was victim, the Ministry of the Interior and the Pharos platform [plateforme de signalement des contenus et comportements illicites sur internet] have identified 80 messages that support the action of the aggressor of Samuel Paty, announced Sunday the Elysee after the Defense Council. From Monday, proceedings will be launched against the people who broadcast them. “Enough is enough, that’s enough, the work has to be done” to avoid such acts, declared Monday, October 19 on franceinfo Ghaleb Bencheikh, president of the Foundation of Islam of France.

Measures will be taken, including police checks on those who supported the killer. Associations with hate speech are also targeted. What do you think of Emmanuel Macron’s announcements?

They are good, they come late, but better late than never and that’s the right thing to do. We must change the law, we are in a state of law and when we are civilized we obey the law.

Do you have the feeling that we are about to confuse hate Islam and the one you defend?

My horizon is the French nation and why not beyond if I am in a humanist approach and fraternity between men. I am not defending any particular Islam.

The precepts of kindness, love, mercy have long been flouted and debased by jihadists and extremists and it is time, too, that from a theological point of view there was a reform of theological and philosophical thought. within the Islamic religious tradition to reconnect with what may have happened through history. Ghaleb Bencheikh, President of the Fondation de l’islam de Franceto franceinfo

It is time to combine a humanism totally obliterated and erased from memories that prevailed in Islamic contexts with the legacy of the Enlightenment. In our country it is possible.

What should be done ?

There are three types of retaliation. A first, it is the one that we saw yesterday, it is of a security order and awareness of the whole of the people of France since for the moment we are at home in France. Second, it is the educational, cultural and social response. It is incumbent on theologians, philosophers, and Muslim intellectuals to undertake work that goes beyond simple aggiornamento [mise à jour] which is a refoundation of thought on titanic sites. Freedom, freedom of conscience, of expression, fundamental equality between human beings, whatever the gender, metaphysical or spiritual orientation, the desecration of violence, the empowerment of the field of knowledge and knowledge in relation to that of revelation and belief and also free the human subject from community pressure, especially if the latter is obsessed with the canonical norm. This work must necessarily be carried out. Each time we say that it is the attack too many, we are stunned, after the astonishment it is the revolt, we say that the nightmare continues but there are no measures taken. Enough is enough, that’s enough, the work needs to be done, it must bear fruit.

How could activist Abdelhakim Sefrioui have had such an important role?

It is self-proclamation, no one has mandated it. I don’t know how he could have acted like that. It is also a matter of vigilance on the part of the security services and general intelligence. Now he has to answer for what he did on the criminal level and I leave it to his conscience. The role of imams, chaplains, preachers, cult executives, among Muslims must also have a work of vigilance, vigilance, and call to live within the Republic according to the laws of the Republic. A teacher does nothing other than to apply his program which is an emanation of the common law. At the same time, this must be combined with the great tradition within Islam which respects the master, the teacher, the one who gives understanding, who transmits knowledge and knowledge.