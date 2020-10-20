Emmanuel Macron, Gérald Darmanin, Jean-Michel Blanquer in Conflans-Saint-Honorine on October 16, 2020 after the assassination of Professor Samuel Paty (ABDULMONAM EASSA / POOL)

“Be free“is the expression of a member of the majority. The exchanges will be particularly intense today, the day of questions to the government in the Assembly.”It’ll be hot !“warns an elected official. From yesterday, the instructions were passed, in Matignon, where the weekly meeting of the majority was held at 19h (it usually takes place on Tuesday at breakfast).

Among the guests: Gérald Darmanin, who confided that the Interior knew that the threat had been strong since the start of the Charlie Hebdo trial on September 2. “We act, we do not discover the terrorist risk“repeated the minister.”The challenge is to show that we haven’t stood still since 2017, explains an advisor, neither against terrorism, nor against Islamism. “

The majority therefore intends to compare the balance sheets, drawing the parallel between the job cuts in the police and the gendarmerie under Nicolas Sarkozy and the creation of 1,136 jobs in three years in intelligence, a figure recalled yesterday by Gerald Darmanin.

It will also be a question of tapping on the ineffective proposals of the Republicans and Marine Le Pen, which play on emotion, “have good feelings“for a majority cadre,”with incantatory proposals, to add to the Constitution what is already there “, the principle of secularism for example.

Two deputies will carry this voice: Aurore Bergé, elected from Yvelines, the department where Conflans-Saint-Honorine is located, theater of the drama on Friday. And Bruno Studer, president of the Committee for Cultural Affairs and Education, and professor of civil history and geography, as was Samuel Paty.

Just before, the National Assembly will pay homage to the murdered teacher. Richard Ferrand, president of the institution, and the deputies, meet at 2:40 pm, on the step of the Palais Bourbon, on the Seine side.

The Prime Minister will join them. A moment of contemplation concluded by a Marseillaise, interpreted by the Republican Guard. “This is a first, for a tribute“confirms the cabinet of Richard Ferrand. At 3 pm, the session of questions to the government will open with a minute of silence.