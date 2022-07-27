Blumenau, the city of Santa Catarina founded by Germans in the Vale do Itajaí, is known for hosting large companies in the textile sector and also the biggest German festival in Brazil, Oktoberfest, where beer is fueled. It was there that, 25 years ago, businessman Adolar Leo Hermann created one of the most influential wine importers in Brazil, Decanter. It is curious that he has turned his passion for wine into such a long-standing business precisely in the city where tradition dictates drinking beer. But the geographic birthplace of the Decanter Importer is not far from improbable. The surname Hermann evokes the name of the founder of the municipality, the chemist and pharmacist Hermann Otto Blumenau. And Decanter was created just when Adolar retired, in 1997, after a career as an executive in the textile sector. Until the age of 60, wine was a hobby for him. It became a very successful business. And now, full of plans for the future.

In his 25 years at the helm of Importer Decanter (whose official celebrations begin this week), Adolar Hermann has been one of the main responsible for the construction, strengthening and expansion of the wine culture in Brazil, always presenting new producers and unprecedented proposals for consumption and drink knowledge. Among the findings of this pioneering spirit are great whites from Germany, as was to be expected, orange wines (until then little known in the Brazilian market) and biodynamic wines from several countries. He also created a fraternity to share his knowledge with critics, oenophiles, and subject matter experts.

“From the beginning, our aim has been to surprise consumers and the market with a carefully crafted wine list that offers the best price-to-pleasure ratio,” said Adolar Hermann. Today, the catalog has around 100 producers from 13 countries. Among the brands that the importer helped to build in Brazil are the Argentine Luigi Bosca, the Chilean Villard, the Italian Pio Cesare and Ferrari. From France, Hermann brought Paul Mas, today the most successful producer in Languedoc-Roussillon. From Portugal, Anselmo Mendes, master of the Alvarinho grape. These are just some of the examples of high-level producers who arrive in Brazil through Decanter, also a pioneer in the production of its own wines.

In 2009, the company bought a vineyard in Pinheiro Machado, in Serra do Sudeste (RS), where it founded Vinícola Hermann, becoming the only importer to produce wines in Brazil. And Portuguese winemaker Anselmo Mendes was chosen to be the initial consultant for the winery, which is now led by Maike Rosa. The project gave rise to Bossa and Lírica sparkling wines (including the sur lie Lírica Crua, whose yeasts remain in the bottle) and wines from the Matiz line. In the choice of labels that are part of the portfolio, in addition to Adolar himself and his son Edson Hermann, is the award-winning sommelier Tiago Locatelli, elected the best in Brazil by ABS-SP in 2019.

The 25th anniversary celebration also marks the beginning of an era of innovation for the company. “We are developing new strategies, a new positioning and an aggressive expansion plan in the format of licensed stores”, said Heloisa Hermann Dallacorte, the group’s marketing director. The new positioning is reflected in the concept of jewelry, which becomes the company’s signature.

The growth strategy foresees the expansion of Enotecas Decanter. Currently, there are two own stores – in Blumenau and in São Paulo – and another 22 partner stores located in several Brazilian states. The objective, according to the company’s management, is to expand this network “so that more wine lovers can have the opportunity to taste the great jewels of the group and live the unique experiences they provide”.