The last days of 2022 and the first of 2023 are celebrated this weekend in the Region of Murcia in style, with activities in all municipalities, including several live nativity scenes, performances by groups and orchestras, and theater performances. Christmas.

Murcia A flesh and blood nativity scene in El Raal and the mystery of Salzillo

More than a hundred residents of the Murcian district of El Raal are transported to the Birth of the Child Jesus to give life to one of the living nativity scenes with the most tradition in the Region. The idyllic setting of almost 4,000 meters in El Secano de El Raal recovers its oldest customs and agricultural tasks in a total transformation designed to represent the mysteries of the Nativity, the Adoration of the Magi, the Flight into Egypt and the Palace of Herod. After its inauguration last Christmas day, the nativity scene with a life of its own can be visited on January 1, 2 and 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.

An essential visit in Murcia is the nativity scene by Francisco Salzillo, one of the most recognized works in the history of Spanish art. Made at the end of the 18th century with more than 500 figures, it can be visited in the Salzillo Museum itself. There it is also possible to see the temporary exhibition ‘The Murcian nativity scene, yesterday and forever’, by Murcian artisans. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (5 euros).

Museum of the Roman Forum.



Cartagena Workshops and guided tours on the Roman festivals

It could not be otherwise in Cartagena. In the port city they are committed to celebrating the end of the year in the Roman way, following the ancient tradition of the port city. For this they have organized guided tours and workshops with which to get closer to the Christmas culture that the ancestors lived. In the Museum of the Roman Theater of Cartagena you can enjoy, today and tomorrow, at 11:30 a.m., a guided tour that will address the customs of the Saturnalia festivities. For a special price of 3 euros, visitors will know all the curiosities of the typical festivals of this time, but celebrated many years ago.

There is also no shortage of children’s workshops with which to enter fully into the traditions of Roman Christmas. Today at 11:30 am, the experience in the Roman Forum begins by savoring a honey bun, a typical sweet, ancestor of the roscón. In the Roman curia, the little ones will make a clay skylight with a candle, which they can light on the nights of the winter solstice, coinciding with the entry of the Sun into the sign of Capricorn. Meanwhile, parents will enjoy the guided tour of the Museum, the baths, the banquet building, the Sanctuary of Isis and the forum of the colony.

‘Film Symphony Orchestra’.



lorca Superheroes and their best soundtracks

The ‘City of the Sun’ ends the year between heroes and movie music. The Film Symphony Orchestra lands at the Margarita Lozano Auditorium in Lorca with its ‘Krypton’ tour, a show inspired by the heroes and superheroes of film history. More than 70 musicians will perform tonight at 9:00 p.m. the best soundtracks from films such as ‘Spiderman’, ‘Superman’, ‘The Last of the Mohicans’, ‘Braveheart’ or ‘Iron Man’. Do not miss the opportunity to experience a ‘cinema’ end of the year.

Eagles A fortnight of births on the shores of the Mediterranean

The Route of the Nativity Scenes of Águilas is already in its fourth edition, bringing together the spirit of tradition. All the nativity scenes are free and some are charitable, with food donations to Cáritas. There are 15 nativity scenes that make up the route and that belong to both institutions and associations as well as individuals who open their houses for the enjoyment of the neighbors.

They are the following: Brotherhood of the Resurrected, Paso Azul, Salvador, Parroquia del Carmen, Centro Urci, Association of Tébar, Francisco Miras, Pedro, Juani Ruiz, Sole, Manchego, Costa Cálida Real Estate, Brotherhood Virgin of Mercy, Salvador Sánchez and Association Housewives and Consumers.

White End of year ‘gamer’ with ‘Super Mario’ and ‘Dragon Ball’

In Blanca they are going to spend New Year’s Eve participating in a video game tournament to which everyone is invited. Admission and participation is free, so you only have to register at the IDOL Center, where the event will be held. It will take place this afternoon from 4:00 p.m.: the X Gamer Days organized by the E-Cultura y Ocio association offer the possibility of enjoying free play of video games, including classic and current titles.

The ‘gamers’ will be able to choose between the following: ‘Super Mario Kart 8 DeLuxe’, ‘Dragon Ball Fighters Z’, ‘Just Dance 2021’ and ‘Tetris’, version of 1988. The day is made to have fun in front of the screen and In addition, there will also be a prize for the first and second classified in each video game.

Scene from ‘Avatar: The Sense of Water’.



caravaca de la cruz Science fiction and more than 350 Griñán figures

To say goodbye to the year from both ends, Caravaca offers tradition and science fiction. On the one hand, you can visit the municipal nativity scene, in the Old Church of San José, with more than 350 figures made by Jesús Griñán, one of the most renowned Murcian artisans of nativity scenes. As a novelty, this year it has an Egyptian temple and new scenery. On the other hand, the Thuillier Theater has programmed the screening of ‘Avatar 2’, the second part of the successful film that is sweeping the box office.

Molina de Segura Say goodbye to the year to the rhythm of the flamenco zambomba

The penultimate day of the year in Molina has a very peculiar sound. With the most faithful Christmas and festive touch, the flamenco zambomba will sound this afternoon at 6:00 p.m. in the Parque de la Compañía at the hands of a true local artist. Paquito Sánchez will put the musical note on the eve of New Year’s Eve and he will do it with a company to match. The cante will be joined by Antonio Manuel Ruiz; Adrián Ruiz will go on percussion; and to the touch, Faustino Fernández. In addition, the show will have the special collaboration of Bastián Contreras, Rocío Martínez and Juan Antonio de Jerez.

Tribute to Mecano ‘Between the sky and the ground’.



cehegin Mecano and ‘Cinderella’, on stage

What better than a good performance to celebrate a special occasion? The answer is clear: two. They must have thought of that in Cehegín to prepare for the end of the year, because both today and tomorrow there are shows to enjoy, dance and sing. This afternoon is the first, at 7:30 p.m., in Sala Camelot. With free admission, the small dancers from the San Javier Municipal Dance Workshop, directed by María Dolores Martínez Silva, will delight the public with a musical of ‘La Cinderella’ for young people and adults.

On Saturday the music will sound almost ‘five minutes before the countdown’, with ‘Entre el cielo y el suelo’, the tribute to Mecano that will fill the Gran Vía with eighties sounds and classic songs by one of the most renowned bands on the scene spanish pop. From 6:00 p.m. and to say goodbye to the year, there will be gifts, cava and lucky grapes.

Puerto Lumbreras ‘Tardevieja’ with the music of Indiscreet

The morning of the last day of the year in Puerto Lumbreras is dedicated to the little ones. Starting at 10 this Saturday they have prepared a day of music, workshops, games and inflatables that will end with some children’s chimes. They will be at noon, as a preview of those that will sound at night to give way to 2023. In the afternoon they continue to say goodbye to the year: the ‘Tent of Illusion’ will be the stage for the performance of the group Indiscretos, made up of Paco Bosch, Esteban Romero, Gustavo Garcia and Jose Montiel. Together they will make the public dance to the rhythm of pop-rock and indie hits from the Madrid scene to today.

Participants of the living nativity scene in Totana. /



calvary brotherhood



totana Estela, “our white fairy”, and a portal with a life of its own

To the rhythm of music, dances and games, Cía La Nena Crea brings the magic of Christmas to Totana through Estela, “our white fairy”. This musical theater, designed for the little ones to put the finishing touch to the year with smiles and enthusiasm, will take place this afternoon at 6:00 p.m. at the Ginés Rosa Theater. Admission is free and you can participate in the solidarity donation to Cáritas. The same collection campaign will be held on the first day of the year in a very special event: the living nativity scene of the Brotherhood of Jesus on Calvary and Santa Cena, starting at 4:00 p.m. In addition, the Three Wise Men will attend at 6:00 p.m. so that the children can deliver their letters to them.