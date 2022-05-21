Home page politics

The North Germans Robert Habeck and Daniel Günther know each other well – here they are on a hike in 2017.

Schleswig-Holstein, NRW – and the current polls: CDU and Greens are winning everywhere. The alliance will soon become a bigger issue. Is the SPD soaring passé again?

Munich/Berlin – It seems like a message from the distant past. Nevertheless: About a year ago, “Black-Green” was the coalition of the future. Also in Berlin. When the Greens presented Annalena Baerbock as their top candidate, the party was briefly the strongest in the polls. A little later, the Union started to make a big leap forward and conservatives and greens shook, sometimes violently.

The end of the song is well known: Olaf Scholz is chancellor, the traffic light aggressively positioned itself as a “progressive coalition” and the SPD proclaimed the “social democratic decade” after its unexpected race to catch up in the federal elections. Well, in May 2022, black and green seems to be the near future again. After the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia and possibly also in Schleswig-Holstein. And possibly in the medium term also in the federal government. The question arises: is the traffic light coalition already a phased-out model?

Black and green everywhere? NRW, possibly Schleswig-Holstein – and then also in the federal government?

ZDF’s election reporting even reminded voters on NRW election night of an almost forgotten black-green nickname: the “Kiwi Alliance”. It is currently only at the helm in Hesse and Baden-Württemberg. The junior partners in particular repeatedly suffer from problems that could serve as a reminder to their party friends in the rest of the country: the Greens in the expansion of the airport and motorways, also in the fight against right-wing extremism, which is important for the party. The southwest CDU lost noticeably in the state elections – and in the state election campaign at times sounded more skeptical about business than Winfried Kretschmann’s eco-party.

Nevertheless, new editions seem possible: In Düsseldorf, the Greens and the CDU have already identified each other as “election winners”, the defeated FDP left the field to them. And in the far north, the rather strange construct of a three-way Jamaica coalition has been officially buried since Thursday, despite majorities for the two-way alliances black-yellow and black-green. CDU election winner Daniel Günther is now spoiled for choice. If he decides to go black and green, the Greens and CDU would be in six state governments – you can look at it that way. In Saxony and Brandenburg, “Kenya” is in charge.

And the Greens apparently don’t want to leave the field in the north to the FDP. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck personally claimed on the Phoenix broadcaster on Kiel election Sunday: “People want Daniel Günther and the Greens in the government.” And Habeck wouldn’t have been Habeck if he hadn’t had a bigger interpretation in his luggage.

Habeck for black-green in the north – Vice Chancellor presents a meaningful statement

“Now you should think about what the result says,” he demanded. “Daniel Günther has become the popular, modern Prime Minister because he was in a modern government,” said the Green. At the same time, Günther is an “alternative to Friedrich Merz”: “He was chosen as someone who builds bridges, who can present modern politics in a conservative guise.” Such a strongly centered CDU internal reading would obviously suit the Greens .

But the Greens themselves are now being accused of slowly pushing back their left wing. Corresponding party skirmishes were experienced in the struggle for the distribution of ministerial posts: The Upper Bavarian “Fundi” Toni Hofreiter was ultimately at a disadvantage against “Realo” Cem Özdemir. The Greens under Baerbock and Habeck are at least assuming the much-vaunted state-political responsibility: supplying arms to the war zone or a petitioner’s visit to Qatar would have been unthinkable for orthodox eco-party members some time ago. Just like the waiver of a speed limit in the coalition agreement. Measured against their current direction of movement, the Union and the Greens could therefore meet in the middle.

In any case, Günther is strengthened by his election victory. Here and there you can read calls for a Union chancellor candidate Günther in the social networks. Of course, there is still a long way to go until then – but Friedrich Merz could slowly start thinking about the chancellor question with worry lines. If Günther decides to go black and green, he could make a name for himself in the alliance. Now without the FDP.

Habeck and Baerbock lead in the survey ranking – half of those surveyed want to vote for the CDU or the Greens

But the Greens could also make another attempt at the Chancellery. Habeck and Baerbock are already doing significantly better than Scholz in the polls. In the current ZDF “Politbarometer”, 74 percent of those questioned said that Baerbock was doing a good job with regard to the Ukraine conflict, while only 20 percent rated their work as bad in this context. About Habeck 67 percent expressed positive and 18 percent negative. Scholz’ values, on the other hand, seem flat: 50 to 41.

Baerbock and Habeck also clearly lead the ranking of the ten most important federal politicians – clearly ahead of Scholz. And even further ahead of Merz. In general, the survey by the Wahlen research group shows two winners: the CDU and the Greens. 26 percent of the more than 1,100 respondents would vote for the CDU/CSU and 24 percent for the Greens if there were a general election next Sunday. Both gained a whopping three percentage points. The losers include SPD (-3 percentage points) and FDP (-2 percentage points). With 22 percent, the Social Democrats dropped to third place, the FDP is approaching the five percent hurdle with 7 percent.

The politician ranking of the ZDF “Politbarometer”

1. Robert Habeck (Greens) +2.1

2. Annalena Baerbock (Greens) +1.9

3. Olaf Scholz (SPD) +1.1

6. Christian Lindner (FDP) +0.5

7. Friedrich Merz (CDU) +0.2

Scholz in the criticism: “The heart is missing” – black and green still have a long way to go before the election

Last but not least, the SPD sees a communication problem in all of this: “The heart is missing,” he quotes mirror a member of the “SPD leadership team” on Scholz’s appearances. “The chancellor’s communication policy is a disaster,” “it’s just not the case that his statements are bursting with richness of content,” said Stuttgart political scientist Oscar W. Gabriel at the same time to the news magazine. The main thesis of the article: the appearance of Habeck and Baerbock seems much more modern than that of the chancellor.

However: by the time of the 2025 federal elections, there will not only be a lot of talk, but also political results will become visible. The Greens only experienced last year how quickly survey curves can collapse. Just like the CDU. (fn)