Battles took place in western Chad, between government forces and rebels, after which the army confirmed that it had destroyed a rebel convoy, while its forces lost a helicopter after it was destroyed due to a “technical failure”.

A spokesman for the “Transitional Military Council”, the ruling military council since the departure of President Idriss Deby Itno ten days ago, said that “after this gang of rebels was neutralized, a technical malfunction caused the crash of a Mi-24 helicopter.” The army did not explain the human losses it incurred as a result of this accident.

Earlier Thursday, the “Front for Alternation and Accord in Chad” (FACT) confirmed that they had “destroyed” the helicopter. Since mid-April, battles have been taking place between the army and the “FACT” front in Kanem, the desert region located along the border with Niger and midway between Lake Chad and Tibesti (north).

Idriss Deby Itno was killed during the battles between the army and the Fakt rebels, who launched an attack on N’Djamena on April 11, the day of the presidential elections, which the late president won for a new term.