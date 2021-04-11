Voters in Chad will go to the polls on Sunday to participate in a presidential election, during which Idriss Deby is expected to extend his three-decade rule.

Deby, 68, is one of the longest-serving leaders in Africa and an ally of Western powers in the fight against terrorists in the western and central continent.

“Many of you, my daughters and sons, were not yet born when I came to power in 1990 … You asked me to be a candidate for this sixth term,” he said at his last election rally on Friday.

Among Déby’s six rivals is former Prime Minister Albert Bahimi Badaki, but many prominent opponents are boycotting the election, including Salih Kebzabo, who came second in the 2016 election.

Many of the anti-government demonstrations that took place recently in the capital, N’Djamena, turned into violent acts, and the city witnessed an intense military presence on Saturday.