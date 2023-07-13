It is very true that it is an enormous satisfaction for a player of soccer, debut very young in the first division like the recent cases of Yael Padilla with Chivasand Elías Montaño with the Tuzosto the 17 yearsbut it is also good to point out that this does not guarantee that they will be able to become Mexican soccer figures in the near future.

And my few readers will wonder what our concern is due to and well, we will immediately answer that it is because we are in the archives, the list of the players who have debuted younger in the highest division and among the first 10 none has been able to become a soccer player elite class.

In our commentary today, we will only refer to the two players who made their debut at the age of 15 and none of them has transcended in their career. One of them is Victor Manon which was debuted in the First division for him Pachuca in the year 2005.

At present and after hanging around several clubs both in the MX League and ExpansionHe is a member of the Deportivo Achuapa team of Guatemalan soccer. Mañón is 31 years old today, which means that he is already entering the final stretch of his career.

while the other is Martin Galvan who made his debut at the age of 15 with the Blue Cross in 2008, but his career was marked very early, when he was thrown out of a national team Under-17 that he was going to participate in a world cup for being undisciplined and then he went head-to-head for several clubs.

His last team in Mexico were the Black Lions of the U of G in the expansion league and currently he went to Spain to play for Salamanca in the second division, but already with 30 years in tow we doubt that his career could be brighter.

Hopefully and that the recent debutants Yael Padilla and Elias Montaño they can be the reverse of the coin of Mañón and Galván, so that in a short time they can consolidate themselves as those great soccer players that the national team needs so much, which can never become world champion, as long as it does not have elements of great quality.

