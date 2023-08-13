The first round of the 2023/24 Eredivisie turned out to be one for the Eredivisie debutants. In recent matches, a striking number of newcomers found the net. There were a total of eleven scoring debutants in the first nine games of the season.
The first Eredivisie debutant who made the fans cheer was Mathijs Tielemans. The midfielder, who came over from PSV, scored in the season opener for Vitesse against FC Volendam. On Saturday, Noa Lang joined that list with a goal against FC Utrecht. That same day, Heerenveen debutant Ion Nicolaescu also found the net for the first time, just like Jakov Medic from Ajax.
On Sunday, that list was considerably supplemented, especially during the goal-rich duel between NEC and Excelsior. On behalf of the home team, Japanese Koki Ogawa found the net for the first time, while Excelsior Casper Widell, Richie Omorowa and Oscar Uddenäs added a hit to their premier league debut.
At AZ against Go Ahead Eagles, Ruben van Bommel also scored his first Eredivisie goal, under the watchful eye of father Mark van Bommel and grandfather Bert van Marwijk. There were no scoring debutants in the final game between Almere City and FC Twente, just like Feyenoord against Fortuna Sittard and PEC Zwolle against Sparta.
