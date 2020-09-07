The children Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood brought about a scandal within the English nationwide group. The duo introduced two girls to the resort after their 1-0 win within the Nations League towards Iceland and thus violated the strict quarantine guidelines within the Three Lions’ quarters.
First the debut, then the difficulty: Man Metropolis’s Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood from Man United celebrated their first look for the English nationwide group on Saturday. Within the 1-0 win of the Three Lions in Iceland, Foden was within the beginning line-up, Greenwood got here on within the second half.
Afterwards, the teen duo apparently needed to have a very good time. Just like the Icelandic TV channel DV confirmed, Foden and Greenwood had been caught within the firm of ladies. The ladies had printed footage with the 2 outstanding nationwide footballers on Snapchat, which the broadcaster picked up.
In an interview with DV, one of many girls stated: “We did not find out about these guidelines. They by no means informed us to not take footage.” Based on the ladies, Foden and Greenwood are stated to have been in touch with them within the days earlier than the sport.
The duo was lacking from coaching on Monday. England coach Gareth Southgate will give a press convention on Monday afternoon. It’s questionable whether or not Foden and Greenwood will likely be there towards Denmark on Tuesday night. Relatively, they must worry additional penalties and penalties from the English Affiliation (FA).
Leave a Reply