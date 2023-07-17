“I always thought that my first vote would be easier,” says Biel Sánchez. “I thought I would vote for the first time in some municipal or regional elections, but not in such an important general election.” With just turned 18 on June 20, Sánchez did not arrive in time to vote in the municipal and regional elections of 28-M, but he is one of the more than a million and a half people who will participate for the first time in some elections. Sánchez, who starts at the University in September, is clear that he is going to exercise his right to vote. And he is waiting to do it with “excitement”. However, it is not the general trend in this social segment.

“45% of the first voters confess to feeling politically orphaned,” says Carlos Domínguez, from the survey company 40dB., whose barometers are published by EL PAÍS and SER. This number of orphans is much higher than the average for voters, which, according to Domínguez, is around 27%. Volatility, indifference, abstention, rejection or disappointment are the most common characteristics expressed by first-time voters in surveys.

“You have to keep in mind that they don’t see themselves represented in politicians, because most of them have the image of their parents,” continues Domínguez. And he adds: “We have observed, albeit cautiously, that the force with the most votes among those who point out ideologically would be Vox.” Although he points out that for these generals there will not be a clearly predominant party for which the first-timers will bet.

EL PAÍS has interviewed four first voters from different parts of Spain and ideologies to find out how they face their first challenge at the polls, and what their feelings are in an election in the middle of summer.

Biel Sanchez, 18 years old

Biel Sánchez (Girona, 18 years old) was caught by the call on 23-J returning from a trip from Paris. “At first I was a bit surprised, although I don’t have a trauma either because the elections are in the summer”, he smiles. “For me that is not important. Going to vote is 10 minutes”.

Biel Sánchez, in the Parque de la España Industrial in Barcelona. Kike Rincon (Kike Rincon)

At just 13 years old, politics entered his life through environmental activism. At that age, he founded Pulserse Verdes together with other friends who, like him, were concerned about the environment. When he attended a debate with politicians representing that association, he realized how necessary it was to be able to give his opinion and be heard, which is basically what politics is about for him.

And these elections are important, not only because they are the first in which he will participate, but because of the polarized political context. “I am clear that I am going to vote. Since I have that right, I want to put my grain of sand ”, she assures. But he is still not very clear about which party he will be. “What interests me the most is the defense of human rights and feminist and environmental rights. So it will be some party of the left. I am undecided between PSOE or Sumar”.

Why are these elections relevant?

—Because of the rise of the right, and because national elections have a much greater impact on politics.

However, what will motivate him the most to vote is not the fear of a possible entry of Vox into the Government, but rather that he will vote for those measures that concern him the most. “It seems incredible to me that in the middle of 2023 we are discussing the existence of some rights. But fear is useless ”, she adds.

He has an optimistic vision of the general situation in the country, although he understands that those his age are going to vote for the first time without much hope. “It is not like the generation of our parents, who were young in the Transition. Our generation is interested in other things, like climate change or mental health.”

Marina Martinez, 20 years old

Between exam and exam, Marina Martínez tries to follow what is happening in current politics. For this 20-year-old from Murcia, who is in her second year of Architecture at the Catholic University of Murcia, “it is important to be informed when voting” and to develop her own criteria. Her studies don’t leave her much time to be on top of everything that happens. “Yes, I try to see some interviews that the candidates give,” she adds.

Marina Martínez, on Avenida Juan de Borbón in Murcia. ALFONSO DURAN

She says that since she was little she has been interested in politics. “I’ve always asked my parents, or tried to watch the news,” she says. On July 15, she finishes her exams, and she planned to go on vacation to the beach to rest a bit after so many studies: “I was going to go see a friend in Mallorca, but now I’m going to postpone it, because I want to vote in person in Murcia”.

Martínez is very critical of the electoral call for July 23. Even so, she assures that she will go to vote. “These are the first elections and I’m excited,” she says. And she also considers it a civic duty.

His ideological convictions are clear, although not so much the party that can best represent them, which is why he is hesitating between voting for PP or Vox. Among other measures, what most attracts him from Santiago Abascal’s party is his attention to the self-employed or the proposal to centralize regional powers. “I think that each region should have its particularity. But in some cases I think it is better to centralize power, due to some problems we have had with Catalonia or the Basque Country ”, he assures.

Since Vox is a new party, he thinks that it could be given a chance. “I am a bit unhappy with the PP because of the corruption cases they have had in the past, and because they say one thing and do another when they are in government.”

Norberto Tante, 19 years old

Norberto Tante (Toledo, 19 years old) lives in Polán, a municipality of just over 3,000 inhabitants that is 20 minutes by car from the capital, where he works as a hairdresser in a barbershop. This summer he had to work. For this reason, the electoral call has not disrupted many plans, although he does admit that he was afraid of the possibility that he would have to attend a polling station. “That kind of bummed me out when I found out,” he says.

Norberto Tante, 19, at his home in Polán, Toledo. Jaime Villanueva

Despite everything, he has decided to vote, but he expresses many doubts regarding the party for which he will vote. “I don’t know… I’ll have to read the shows when they come out. And I will decide in the end who I like more. I’d like to wait and take it easy. I am going to wait until the last days, ”she assures. And, although he does not mention a specific preference for an ideology or for a party, he does show himself in favor of some measures, especially those related to social justice and help for the most disadvantaged.

He observes that both among his friends and at home there is less and less desire to get involved in politics or go to vote: “People have less desire to vote, they no longer have the illusion of that.”

Ruth Arreo, 19 years old

At 19 years old, Ruth Arreo from Elche is facing several vital changes. In August she ends her rental contract and has to look for another apartment — “with how expensive the rents are, let’s see how I manage, because I look at the prices and I almost went into depression,” she smiles—; In September she is going to start a new university degree, Technology, after she dropped out of Journalism earlier this year because she didn’t like it, and, in between, she works as a waitress to save money and pay for tuition. Among all this maelstrom, housing is an issue that is especially important to her, and she raises her voice while she counts the exorbitant prices that she has been seeing in her city, in Elche. “Politics has to focus on this because it seems that they are not doing anything about it,” defends Arreo, who confesses that she is not passionate about politics, but she is going to vote in the general elections in July.

Ruth Arreo in the roundabout of the Alicante city of Elche, on July 5, 2023. JOAQUIN DE HARO RODRIGUEZ

“I’m still not sure who it will be for, but it will almost certainly be for the PSOE, because Sumar, which is the other option, is still a very new party,” he says. Two months ago, voting for Pedro Sánchez’s party was not an option for her, but after the regional and municipal elections on May 28, something struck her: on June 20, PP and Vox agreed to govern in Elche and they eliminated the department of Equality for one of Family. This fact has distanced her from her initial approach, which was to support the popular as a way of expressing her discontent with the current coalition government. “Now I don’t agree at all with what they are doing,” she continues, “especially regarding the reduction of women’s rights. I feel that the PP has radicalized a lot”.

