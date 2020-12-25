It will be another EM. Chants, public viewing and big parades in the streets: all of this will take place next year to a different extent, a smaller one or not at all. But football remains football and a tournament remains a tournament and above all: a title remains a title. 24 nations would like to secure this and the group of favorites is bigger than ever. But there are also many little fairy tales written and dreams come true. Many players across Europe are fighting to be allowed to appear for their nation. Here at 90 MiN you can find out which players are allowed to dream despite not being considered so far.
Whether you are an aspiring youngster or a regained oldie: a lot of kickers have played their way into the limelight and want to prove themselves with their national colors on their jerseys in the summer. Many rather undescribed players made their first international matches this November.
Everyone is talking about Moukoko and his huge talent. There is much less talk about a talent who is only one year older: Florian Wirtz. And it is precisely this that blooms to great brilliance away from the very large headlights. At only 17 years of age, the Leverkusen-based regular player and top performer of the Werkself and by the way Germany’s most valuable U20 player. With six scorer points from twelve league games, the variable midfielder has found his way into his first full Bundesliga season. His rivals in the national team are Julian Brandt, Julian Draxler or Marco Reus: All three are probably playing their weakest season of their career so far. Jogi Löw should definitely keep an eye on Leverkusen. If Wirtz keeps up his performance and remains injury-free, he is almost certainly a candidate for a nomination next year.
‘This time it works!’ The Belgians will probably make this their motto for the EM 2021. The golden generation finally wants its triumph. One has not yet been considered for the red devils: Theo Bongonda. The winger scored eleven goals in 13 games in the Belgian Jupiler League and is allowed to squint towards the European Championship, so far it has only worked for games in his country’s U19 and U21. His competitors are Thorgan Hazard, Hans Vanaken, Nacer Chadli and Dodi Lukebakio. There should definitely be an opportunity to push one of them out of the squad.
There is a problem in the German defense, now Robin Koch has also injured himself more seriously. Like the rest of the Union Berlin team, Friedrich plays an outstanding first half of the season. With four stalls, the 25-year-old central defender is the most dangerous defender in the Bundesliga. He is also strong at the back. Matthias Ginter, Niklas Süle and Antonio Rüdiger seem to be placed in the German back team. The Unioner will compete for the two orphaned places, his competitors are Robin Koch, Thilo Kehrer, Felix Uduokhai or Jonathan Tah.
The jump from league two to one is always tough. For Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, it worked like tying shoes: simple and easy. The Englishman can have eight hits in 13 games on his account. He is currently the fourth best English scorer, only Harry Kane, Calvert-Levin and Jamie Vardy scored more often. The chance of a squad place is slim with Bamford, who is also eligible to play for Ireland. Kane, Vardy and Rashford sit in front of his nose, but he can count on chances in the private race against Tammy Abraham.
Even some Austrians will have to google this name first. Wrongly, however, because Alexander Schmidt has a top rate! In ten games, the center forward netted seven times into the opposing body. The 22-year-old will return to LASK Linz in the summer, maybe as a national player? Quite possible. Austria now has a really quick-witted group together and probably the best national team since the late 90s around Toni Polster, Andi Herzog and Dietmar Kühbauer, but the storm is not at the top level. Schmidt’s competitors are Kalajdzic, Grgic, Onisiwo and Gregoritsch – only the Stuttgart Kalajdzic hits regularly at the moment. Only Marko Arnautovic is inviolable for the time being. Schmidt definitely has his chance with constant performance, but the legionnaires in the Bundesliga have a larger personal lobby.
