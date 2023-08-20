Feyenoord managed to avoid defeat in injury time in the Rotterdam derby against Sparta. The 17-year-old Slovak debutant Leo Sauer helped the reigning national champion to a point at Het Kasteel: 2-2.

It was a nerve-racking final phase. Feyenoord that did everything they could to win, Sparta that went to great lengths not to lose their full 2-0 lead. In the end it remained 2-2 at the Castle, thanks to a brilliant save by Nick Olij who defused a free kick by Igor Paixao deep in stoppage time. And so after a spectacle, no one was really satisfied. Feyenoord again did not win and Sparta saw a 2-0 disappear like snow in the sun.

The way Sparta took the lead must have horrified Arne Slot. The fact that the reigning national champion is moderate on the ball is possible in the first weeks of the competition. But where Slot always demands pressure on the ball, the way in which Jonatham de Guzman gave himself the space to make a cross was one that will hardly have cost him a drop of sweat. The former Feyenoord player went at a snail’s pace with a bow around teammate Said Bakari and the Feyenoord players Igor Paixao and Calvin Stengs thought it was all fine. De Guzman took a look and looked for Charles-Andreas Brym with his cross. The striker saw David Hancko pass under the ball and Thomas Beelen took too much distance from him. And Timon Wellenreuther’s goalkeeper work was not of the highest level either. Brym’s 1-0 made the Castle explode, but it also created a tense atmosphere in the Feyenoord dressing room.

Slot had to replace Justin Bijlow, the goalkeeper suffered a broken wrist in the run-up to the derby and benched Ramiz Zerrouki to get his criticized midfield working again. But one half against Sparta actually only yielded one and a half chances. Quilindschy Hartman appeared on the back line, but the Rotterdammer found no teammate in front of the goal. And a ball that ended up at Stengs’ feet via striker Santiago Giménez. The purchase fell into the hands of Nick Olij. See also Lack of "ski fitness" - experts with urgent appeal Sparta saw De Guzman’s shot hit Olij’s fists. But the team of trainer Jeroen Rijsdijk thought that was fine, hunting for a good result against the big brother from the southern part of the city. And faith in that assignment became very strong shortly after the break. Hancko lost the ball, Sparta’s counter was razor-sharp and again Brym rammed the ball past Wellenreuther into the corner: 2-0.

Feyenoord was then already without Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Thomas Beelen. The attacker and defender remained in the dressing room after the break. Slot brought the Slovakian teenager Leo Sauer and the fit Gernot Trauner. After the 2-0, Ayase Ueda and Yankuba Minteh also came for Hartman and Stengs. It had to result in a final offensive and that also seemed to happen when Ueda headed the ball for Minteh. The Gambian saw the VAR intervene and cancel the hit. Sparta had to survive another twenty minutes. Fifteen minutes before the end, Giménez nodded 2-1 behind Olij, Feyenoord’s first goal this season, including the lost battle for the Johan Cruijff Scale against PSV (0-1). Pelle Clement missed a huge chance at 3-1, Wellenreuther saved and the German did the same a little later with an attempt by Jeremy van Mullem. The six extra minutes – Slot shook his head when the number was announced – had barely started when it was 2-2. Ueda, who, like Minteh, came in excellently, put the ball ready and Sauer hit hard: 2-2.





view important updates 90’+7′ End of second half It’s a wrap! Feyenoord plays a draw in the Rotterdam derby against Sparta. At Het Kasteel it will be 2-2. Thanks for following this live blog, hope to see you again! See also Ukraine live blog: Scholz assures further delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine 90’+3′ Yellow card for Jeremy van Mullem 90’+1′ GOAL! 2-2 Feyenoord! Goal by Leo Sauer! The 17 year old debutant does it for the visitors! Is there more to it or will the Rotterdam derby between Sparta and Feyenoord end in a draw? 89′ Quinten Timber is replaced by Javairô Dilrosun 88′ Clement does not score Pelle Clement approaches keeper Timon Wellenreuther, but he cannot manage the Feyenoord-goalie to play around. That was one huge chance to decide the derby in favor of Sparta. 83′ Joshua Kitolano is replaced by Pelle Clement 83′ Vito van Crooij is replaced by Tobias Lauritsen 77′ GOAL! 2-1 Feyenoord! Goal Santiago Gimenez! The Mexican striker is alert to a cross and scores his first official goal of the season. Can Feyenoord still avoid defeat? in this Rotterdam derby against Sparta at Het Kasteel? 75′ Charles-Andreas Brym is replaced by Rick Meissen The two-time goalscorer is taken to the side. 69′ VAR intervenes: goal Feyenoord is cancelled Yankuba Minteh thinks it will help Feyenoord get back into the game assisted by Ayase UeadaAn other substitute, but the hit does not go through. The VAR has offside detected. 66′ Head chance Van Crooij Vito van Crooij can head freely, but the ball goes wide. That was one good chance for Sparta on the 3-0. Feyenoord will take risks in the hunt for goals. Not surprising, because the final phase is coming. 65′ Quilindschy Hartman is replaced by Ayase Ueda 65′ Calvin Stengs is replaced by Yankuba Minteh 65′ Jonathan de Guzman is replaced by Jeremy van Mullem 65′ Koki Saito is replaced by Agustin Anello 63′ Shot Timber Quinten Timber gets rid of his opponent and lashes out, but Sparta keeper Nick Olij has a feline rescue at home. See also IMF and Argentina seal a new refinancing plan - France 24 54′ GOAL! 2-0 Sparta! Goal by Charles-Andreas Brym! Once again the Canadian striker does it for the home team. Hij controls nicely and hits very convincingly. Feyenoord keeper Timon Wellenreuther has no chance: Sparta leads 2-0 and looks like he’s on a gigantic stunt against the reigning national champion. Jeroen Rijsdijk can become the first born Rotterdammer to win in professional football as Sparta coach of Feyenoord. Rijsdijk hopes to do what Pim Visser, Leo Steegman, Rob Baan, Rob Jacobs and Jan Everse failed to do in nineteen attempts (W0-G10-V9, all competitions). 52′ Geertruida misses the ball Lutsharel Geertruida gives it a try, but he hits the ball wrong. The roller goes wide. 46′ Alireza Jahanbakhsh is replaced by Leo Sauer Feyenoord coach Arne Slot makes two substitutions at the start of the second half. Sauer (17) makes his official debutwhile Gernot Trauner returns after a long injury. We no longer see Jahanbakhsh and basic debutant Thomas Beelen in action today. 46′ Thomas Beelen is replaced by Gernot Trauner

