Christopher Eubanks has caused a stunt in the eighth finals of Wimbledon. The American number 43 in the world was too strong for the fifth seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-setter with 3-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4 and 6-4. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic did what can be expected of them.



Jul 10 2023

Eubanks came to the grand slam tournament in London with a tournament victory. He took his first title at the grass tournament in Mallorca. He will make his debut at the All England Club this year, but does not seem impressed by the special atmosphere at Wimbledon. In the second round he already eliminated twelfth ranked Briton Cameron Norrie.

Tsitsipas performed well at the grand slam tournaments this year. At the Australian Open he reached the final and at Roland Garros he reached the last eight. But at Wimbledon he never got past the fourth round. Last year he was already out one round early. In the fifth set, with a score of 5-4 for Eubanks, he still had the chance to break back. But he didn’t take advantage of the opportunity. Eubanks finished the match 6-4.

Christopher Eubanks thanks the crowd after his surprise victory over Tsitsipas. © REUTERS



Alcaraz recovers from a rough start

Number one in the world Carlos Alcaraz was not surprised. The Spaniard lost the first set to the Italian former finalist Matteo Berrettini, but then convincingly focused on: 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. He will play in the quarterfinals against Holger Rune, who beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Alcaraz makes his third appearance at the grand slam tournament in London. Last year he was eliminated in the fourth round. In the first set against Berrettini he started a bit awkward. But the 20-year-old Spaniard got better and better in his game. Berrettini was a losing finalist at Wimbledon in 2021, but could not really make it difficult for Alcaraz.

Alcaraz was very happy with his victory. ,,After my elimination in the fourth round, my goal was to reach the quarter-finals here. That worked. Now we will see how it goes on.” He is looking forward to the match against the two years younger Rune. “We have seen each other regularly in various age groups. It’s great to play against him in the quarterfinals.”

Carlos Alcaraz can’t believe his luck after his win over Matteo Berrettini. © ANP/EPA



Djokovic to class on time

Novak Djokovic came one step closer to his 24th grand slam title earlier in the day. The second-seeded Serbian defeated Pole Hubert Hurkacz on Monday in the fourth round of Wimbledon, where he will defend his title. It became 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7 and 6-4. See also Book Review | An unbearably intriguing and meticulous story about the arrival of a whale in the city - assures that László Krasznahorkai would win a Nobel Prize

The match had already started on Sunday, but then had to be interrupted after two sets. After 11 p.m. local time, no more games are allowed at Wimbledon. The curfew has been introduced to take into account the Wimbledon area.

Hurkacz recovered on Monday from the two narrowly lost tiebreaks and took the third set. Djokovic then came to his senses in time and Hurkacz never recovered from a break in the fourth set. Djokovic will compete against Russian Andrej Rublev for a place in the semi-final.

Medvedev to quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev is in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the first time. His Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka retired with an injury. The Russian number 3 in the world had won the first two sets 6-4 and 6-2.

“I saw that his freedom of movement was limited, but I didn’t see that it was so bad that it really caused problems. I had no choice but to keep fighting until the last point,” said Medvedev.

The former number 1 in the world will meet Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinals, who may try to give his stunt on Tsitsipas a fitting follow-up. See also Traffic | New types of places to cross the street were built on Tampere's main street, but no one knows how to cross them

Koolhof continues in doubles

In doubles, Wesley Koolhof reached the third round. The number 2 in the world ranking won with his British partner Neal Skupski 7-6 (3), 6-2 against the Australian duo Rinky Hijikata / Jason Kubler.

In the battle for the place in the quarterfinals, Koolhof and Skupski have to compete again against two Australians, Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

In the mixed doubles, Koolhof and Canadian Leylay Fernandez were eliminated in the second round by Jonny O’Mara and Olivia Nicholls. The British duo won the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Jean-Julien Rojer and Matwé Middelkoop faced each other on the same part in the second round. With his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi, Middelkoop won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against the eighth seeded Rojer and the Japanese Ena Shibahara.

