During the already sensitive debate, Verkuijlen held his so-called maiden speech, his first performance in the plenary hall. The unwritten rule is that MPs are not interrupted or that questions are asked to them. At SP and GroenLinks, that went down the wrong way. “Mr Verkuijlen can’t help but his VVD was responsible for this scandal and now we can’t question the VVD,” complained Lilian Marijnissen (SP).