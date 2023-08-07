Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/07/2023 – 1:35 pm Share

With the spotlight on the debut of Minister Cristiano Zanin, sworn in last Thursday, the 3rd, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) resumes this week the judgment that discusses the validity of the guarantee judge. Also on the agenda is an action that questions the deadline for land regularization of communities in Bahia.

In the virtual plenary, the Court analyzes a point of order posed by Minister André Mendonça in the judgment of the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. He wants to know if he can vote or if he should declare himself a suspect for having acted in the case as attorney general of the Union. The session opened on the 4th and runs until next Monday, the 14th.

Physical Plenary

guarantee judge

On Wednesday, the 9th, the Court will resume the analysis on the implementation of the guarantee judge. The rapporteur, Minister Luiz Fux, voted to make optional the adoption of the model that divides the responsibility for conducting criminal actions between two magistrates: one authorizes diligences and the other judges the defendant.

The guarantees judge was approved by Congress within the “anti-crime package”, sanctioned in December 2019 by then-president Jair Bolsonaro. The amendment, proposed by Deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSOL-RJ), opposed the then Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, a former Lava Jato judge. After the approval of the law, the implementation of the figure was suspended by Fux – who had been holding the process for three years.

Zanin has already defended the guarantee judge in an article published in the magazine Conjure in 2021, written jointly with lawyer Graziella Ambrosio. In the text, he used the concept of tunnel vision (tunnel vision) to argue that the figure contributes to the impartiality of the trial. “It is, therefore, a phenomenon that causes agents to focus on a particular conclusion or particular premise and then, when looking at the evidence of the case, they cling to that premise, making the other evidence appear to agree with it,” the authors wrote.

Land regularization

If there is a request for a review that paralyzes the judgment of the guarantees judge, the Court may proceed to analyze another item on the agenda: an action by the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) against the December 31, 2018 deadline for the land tenure regularization of territories of traditional communities at the bottom and end of the pasture, in the semi-arid region of Bahia.

The PGR alleges that, as of the setting of the limit by law in 2013, more than 500 communities began to suffer pressure from landowners interested in land appropriation, which would have aggravated agrarian conflicts in the region.

Virtual Plenary

time frame

At the request of Minister André Mendonça, the Court is evaluating whether the magistrate can vote in the judgment that discusses the thesis of the temporal framework for the demarcation of indigenous lands. He submitted a point of order to consult ministers about possible suspicion in the process, for having acted in the case as attorney general of the Union in the management of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The minister voted to participate in the trial and, so far, has been followed by minister Edson Fachin.

tax crimes

The Supreme Court still resumed a judgment that evaluates norms that softened the criminal liability of crimes against the tax order. So far, five ministers have voted to validate the devices. The action was proposed by the PGR in 2009 against a law that, among other points, suspends the penalty for evasion when the person makes full payment of the debt.

For the then PGR Débora Duprat, “only the threat of penalty allows the collection of taxes and social security contributions, which, in turn, will enable greater income distribution and social justice”.

The rapporteur, Kássio Nunes Marques, rejected the argument and stated in his vote that the suspension of the sentence in case of full repair of the damage caused to the treasury “constitutes a political option that has long been adopted in the Brazilian legal system, which demonstrates the prevalence of the interest of the State in the collection of revenues from taxes”. He was followed by ministers Fachin, Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes and Rosa Weber.