Culiacán, Sinaloa.- After strong efforts and great dreams of the Autonomous university of Occident the debut of the Lince Culture Chamber Orchestra and the Lince State University Choirwhen interpreting Mozart’s Requiemwithin the framework of the First Season Cultura Lince ‘Creating dreams, Creating stories’.

Debut

The more than 70 musicians on stage as well as the teachers Víctor Manuel and Sergio Martínez, together with OPEN Ópera Estudio del Noroeste and the Ángela Peralta Choir of Mazatlandelighted the spectators in a fine and subtle interpretation of one of the best-known works of the Austrian composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, being their first performance at the city ​​of Guamúchil, continuing with Guasave and ending in Culiacánat the Lice Theatre.

Members

The interesting thing is that the Lince Culture Chamber Orchestra It is made up of teachers from the university, both from Los Mochis and Mazatlán, since these are the venues where the music career of the UAdeO.

Likewise, students of the career are also, and for the most part, the artists that make up the musical group. ‘The students are the main reason for the creation of this orchestra, with the intention of being able to promote their careers, to be able to generate experience and make them live the experience of working alongside their teachers,’ commented Mtro. Armando Piña, Director of Extension and Diffusion of Culture of the UAdeO.

On the other hand, in the group of Lince State University Choir there are both music students and those studying another UAdeO career ‘but all of them are in love with singing, with music and who are tremendously dedicated and passionate about being able to present this magnificent work’ in addition to participating in the recently formed Orchestra and Choir of the Lynx.