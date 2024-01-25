The rear wing does not go unnoticed

Yesterday in Barcelona the teams and drivers of F2 they were able to 'christen' the new car with ground effect references which will debut in Bahrain during the first weekend of the championship. The teams ran with just one example, with the two drivers alternating at the wheel, while from 11 to 13 February all 22 cars will be on track in Sakhir.

Overall, 649 laps were completed for a total of over 3 thousand kilometers and the driver with the most laps under his belt was the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli making his debut in the category with the Prema team with which he won the Italian and German F4 in 2022 and the Formula Regional by Alpine in 2023. The longest long run was 13 laps and there were no particular reliability problems.

Victor Martinsone of the candidates for the title after the experience accumulated in 2023 as a rookie in the category, commented on his first contact with the new car as follows: “The first feeling is that the car doesn't change much compared to last year, so I'll be able to put my experience to good use for the new season. Everything went well, with no reliability issues. It's a very positive start. What changes most compared to the previous model is the aerodynamics and we will have to work on the set-up, but I have already been able to push and I feel I have a good car in my hands.”

“The purpose of this shakedown was for the teams to understand how the new car works – added the technical director of FIA Formula 2 Pierre-Alain Michot – we are quite satisfied with the results obtained today. The teams managed to cover many kilometres, which is a good first step. There were no red flags, meaning all cars performed as expected. There are still some small things to fix ahead of the first official test session, but that's normal. With eleven teams, there are eleven different ways to work. This allows us to learn even more about this machine. We have already been able to correct some things for the afternoon session, but there are still some adjustments to make before the first race of the season, but we are not far from what we need.”