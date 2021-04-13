Twitter has new ‘idol‘. “I do not like football, but I am sure that if I ever go to see a game, it would be Tamu’s reinstatement with Betanzos”, “What a queen, my mother” or “I have a new reference” are some of the comments T has receivedamu, a Betanzos player when she told how her first minutes in the team were, which competes in the 1st Galician Women’s League.

Tamu jumped onto the pitch at the minute 86 and broke in 91 ‘when making his first sprint. “I couldn’t ask for the ball since I didn’t know the name of any teammate”, he explains, very fluently, on his personal Twitter account. And the fact is that the young woman began training with Betanzos just two weeks ago. After carrying out the relevant PCR, he convinced his coach to call him against Victoria B last Sunday.

The result was not what was expected, but it has caused a sensation on social networks. Tamu recounts his experience with four images. In the first, she is seen safe on the grass, watching the ball; in the second, starting a sprint; in the third, she is lying face down on the green; and in the last one, sitting in the wheelchair with a bulky bandage on the calf of her left leg. Fiber breakage.

Although Tamu, in love with football, has received negative comments, the truth is that she has also been involved in a wave of affection and humor in which she herself has actively participated.

“Let’s see if by making this tweet go viral, Barcelona signs me,” he wrote on his Twitter profile, in which he also thanked: “I will never stop dreaming for all of you who are supporting me right now #football #happiness #moments“.