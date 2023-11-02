Colombian actress Amaranta Hank turns on the camera and starts recording. She is alone, and throughout the decoration you can only see a room in which the protagonist, in addition to Hank herself, who is almost naked, is a large bed that allows her to get comfortable. The actress begins to stimulate her vagina to masturbate: first she does it at a slow pace until, little by little, as her excitement grows, she increases the frequency. Finally, apparently coinciding with her climax, a transparent liquid comes out of her vagina: what is known as squirt.

No more than 30 seconds pass and it happens again. In a video that lasts three minutes and has more than 1.4 million views, Hank, a pornography professional with more and more followers, appears to live these experiences spontaneously, almost surprisingly. What not all viewers don’t know is that, in the porn industry, which moves around 100 billion dollars annually, everything is always coldly calculated. Also they squirt.

Hank says that, obviously, over time he has learned to falsify the squirt. “The scenes are very fast, there are too many cameras and you may not even like the actor you share a scene with. In contexts like this and with so much pressure, it is impossible to achieve it,” she says. Therefore, to facilitate filming, the squirt using water bottles, water bags attached to the actresses’ backs and even enemas, he explains. With the legs raised and the camera focused where it should, the scene almost seems real.

However, where does this imagination come from? It has been known for many decades that the female and male orgasms are different. However, in the collective imagination of many, almost like a kind of myth or urban legend, the squirt as it is nothing more than pleasure, a kind of female equivalent to male ejaculation, the definitive evidence that the woman has enjoyed the sexual act.

The reality is that it is not. As Hank knows firsthand, it can be faked and even experienced without extraordinary arousal: just the right training is all it takes. On the other hand, many women experience totally pleasurable orgasms without the need for any liquid to shoot out from anywhere. And yet, there the myth continues.

The reason for all the fuss is that around the squirt A sexual fantasy has been created that porn has become fashionable in recent years. On the porn portal Pornhub there are more than 200,000 videos in the title squirting or how to achieve a squirt, according to company data updated in 2021.

Although it is only now fashionable, there are records of squirt since the doctor Hippocrates in the 4th century BC. C. spoke of “female semen.”

The sexologist Almudena M. Ferrer explains that the mythical squirting It is often confused with female ejaculation, but they are two totally different things, both due to the composition and the mechanisms and organs that produce them. The first is the expulsion of a dilute fluid from the Skene’s glands and containing urea, uric acid and creatinine, while female ejaculation It is the release of a thin, thick, whitish liquid from the so-called female prostate. Something very important to highlight is that both can occur without having to reach orgasm.

One of the reasons why female ejaculation is surrounded by urban legends and half-truths is due to the lack of scientific studies on the subject. In Spain, the director of the Andalusian Institute of Sexology and Psychology, Francisco Cabello, became a reference on the matter in 1993, when he decided to study a phenomenon to which the rest of the doctors preferred to remain oblivious. He did it, he remembers, worried about what many women told him in a Spain that was trying to definitively shake off Francoism. As a result of full sexual relations, they confused their squirt with the urge to urinate, which often caused them to repress their own orgasms.

At the time there was very little information about it, so Cabello undertook research that analyzed pre-orgasmic urine and post-orgasmic urine for the presence of markers of male seminal fluid. The idea was to find possible differences produced by the contribution of urine to the elements that make the paraurethral urethral glands and Skene’s ducts. “The conclusion we drew at that time was that 75% of women had PSA levels in postorgasmic urine“, it states. This means that many women had the possibility of having a squirt and that a large part of its composition, in fact, was urine.

30 years have passed since those discoveries and the squirt It is more topical than ever due to the influence of porn. The sexologist, sociologist and member of the Board of Directors of the State Association of Sexology Professionals (AEPS)Norma Ageitos Urain, assures that “many ghosts have been generated around this issue when it is only a physiological reaction of the body. In addition, he has put pressure on women when it comes to having a sexual relationship because many times their partners seek to replicate what they have seen in porn, and that is impossible.

One of the myths around squirt is that it is the climax of the orgasm. However, this may also not be true. The psychologist, sexologist and head of the area of sex therapy TAP Center, Diana Lozanoremember that there may be a squirt without an orgasm and still have a great time: “In sex, goals have always been set to find the climax. A few years ago it was to find the G-spot and now it is the squirt”.

Amaranta Hank, 31, herself did not have her first squirt until the pandemic arrived and she had time to do something she had almost never been able to do: explore her body alone and enjoy it. He started working on OnlyFans and, with the help of his sex toys, a lot of patience and dedication, he was able to achieve it without having to fake it as he had done for so many years on set. “You need to reach a very high level of arousal and there are no distractions, but each body is different and different things work for all women.”