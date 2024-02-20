Around 12 million people have already refinanced debts since the program began, according to the Ministry of Finance

Approximately 40 days before the deadline, the Unroll Brazil renegotiated R$35.6 billion in debt, the Ministry of Finance announced this Tuesday (20.Feb.2024). In total, 12 million Brazilians refinanced 17 million debts, which were removed from negative records, repaid in installments or paid in cash.

The data refers to negotiations made from July 2023 until February 18 of this year. Negotiations remain open for range 1, aimed at people with an income of up to 2 minimum wages or registered in the CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs) of the federal government and debts of up to R$20 thousand.

According to the Ministry of Finance, in band 1 alone, R$9 billion in debts were negotiated by 1.6 million people. Debts for this category fell to R$1.2 billion after applying the average discount of 87% through the Desenrola program.

Of the total of R$1.2 billion in remaining debts, R$222.8 million were paid in cash and R$977.2 million were repaid in installments. In total, renegotiations in band 1 involved 3.57 million contracts for financial services, electricity, retail trade, education, telecommunications, sanitation, companies and other sectors.

In relation to the division by States, São Paulo has the highest volume of renegotiations in range 1. Since October 2023, when refinancing in this range came into force, 400 thousand people in the state have renegotiated R$2.3 billion, which turned into R$305 million.

Rio de Janeiro is the 2nd state with the most negotiations in band 1, with 181 thousand people who renegotiated, in total, R$1 billion. These debts turned into R$125 million. In 3rd place is Minas Gerais, with 135 thousand people benefiting and R$781 million negotiated, which was reduced to R$111 million.

In relation to municipalities, 30 cities account for 38% of negotiations in band 1, the equivalent of 614 thousand people who saw their debt fall to R$468 million after discounts.

The capital São Paulo had the largest volume traded, R$100 million, and 130 thousand people. Next comes Rio de Janeiro, with R$52 million and 73 thousand people; Brasília, R$31 million and 39 thousand people; Manaus, with R$28 million and 30 thousand people, and Fortaleza, R$24 million and 34 thousand people.

Changes

On February 15, Desenrola Brasil also began to be accessed through the Desenrola Brasil website. Serasa Limpa Name. With the integration between platforms, users logged into the platform Serasa They can now be redirected to the Desenrola website, where it is possible to check debts and make payments under the program conditions, without the need for another login.

Since January 29th, people with a bronze profile on the Portal Gov.br They can pay their debts in installments at Desenrola. Previously, anyone who had an account at this level, which has less security, could only pay off the negotiated amount in cash.

With the change, the proportion of users with bronze level login increased from 19% to 40% of daily negotiations.

With information from Brazil Agency.