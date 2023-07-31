The debts of citizens for housing and communal services have already reached almost 900 billion rubles. In particular, according to the results of the first quarter, this amount amounted to 876.4 billion rubles, over the past year it has grown by 72 billion. This was reported to Izvestia by Rosstat.

The debt to resource supplying organizations (RSO) increased by 15.8%, to management companies – by 1.2%.

As Tatyana Vepretskaya, director of the National Housing Congress, noted, despite the fact that the state is holding back an increase in tariffs for housing and communal services, the volume of payments for housing and communal services is still growing faster than people’s incomes.

But there are also citizens who constantly do not want to pay for a communal apartment, Andrey Shirokov, chairman of the committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry on entrepreneurship in the housing and communal services sector, added.

“Debts for housing and communal services continue to grow, including due to the inability of resource-supplying organizations and management companies to influence debtors to the fullest extent,” said Sergey Kolunov, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Public Utilities.

As the parliamentarian explained, resources continue to flow to malicious non-payers. A significant contribution to the growth of debt to the North Ossetia is also created by the management companies, which do not transfer money collected from residents, added Alexander Yakubovsky, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

By big accounts: the debts of Russians for housing and communal services approached 900 billion rubles