Rosstat: the debt of Russians for housing and communal services increased to 804.5 billion rubles in the first quarter of 2021

According to the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat), the debts of Russians for housing and communal services (HCS) for the year increased by a record 7.6 percent compared to the same period last year, which is equivalent to 56.6 billion rubles. About it report “News”.

The total amount of debt reached 804.5 billion rubles in the first quarter of this year. At the same time, the service clarifies that the debts of Russians to resource supply organizations (RSOs) increased by 11 percent, and to management companies (MCs) they increased by 3 percent.

Last year, on the contrary, there was a decrease in the debt of Russians to the management company by about 6 percent compared to 2020. According to Pavel Sklyanchuk, an expert at the thematic platform of the ONF “Housing and the Urban Environment”, the current increase in debts is partly due to the rise in prices for goods and services, while salaries are most often not indexed.

Tatyana Vepretskaya, director of the National Housing Congress, agreed that the increase in the cost of utilities does not take into account the income of Russians. All this leads to the lack of opportunities for low-income families to pay for housing and communal services, says the head of the commission on housing and communal services of the Public Council under the Ministry of Construction, Irina Bulgakova. She also added that the semi-annual moratorium on bankruptcy introduced in April, which limited the procedure for writing off debts, had a negative impact on the growth of debts.

In July, the Unified Federal Register of Bankruptcy Information (Fedresurs) called a record number of Russians who began the simplified bankruptcy procedure. Thus, compared to the first quarter of 2022, the number of approved applications for granting this right increased by 28.8 percent.