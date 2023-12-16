On Sunday, at his home in Ramallah, Abu Omar went to bed with hope, but woke up without it. The Israeli war cabinet had once again postponed the vote to allow entry again to the 200,000 Palestinians from the West Bank who, like him, used to cross every day to work in the country or to Jewish settlements. Until October 7, when Hamas killed some 1,200 people in its massive attack and the mantra was established that some of the Gazan day laborers had taken advantage of their time in Israel to gather information. The much larger West Bank workers also became suspects overnight and Israeli military authorities froze their work and access permits until further notice. They have been without income for more than two months on which the entire family normally depends. The measure does not only affect people with first and last names. Also a key support of the Palestinian economy, as dysfunctional as it is marked by military occupation and dependence on Israel. They make up 22% of the West Bank workforce and their income drives other economic sectors at home.

Now, Abu Omar is resigned to waiting. 56 years old, married with three children, he wants the same thing as Israeli businessmen in industry, agriculture and, above all, construction: to go back to work. “It is not love. “They need our hands and we need their money,” he says in the Ramallah mosque where he usually goes to pray. He earned about 10,000 shekels (about 2,500 euros) monthly. Since October 7, he has only found work for two days in the West Bank, earning a third of it.

Even so, he considers himself lucky, because he owns a house. The family is filing the savings they accumulated for their son's marriage. Abu Omar has been laying bricks in Israel for four decades, so he has experienced other breaks, such as during the two intifadas or in the Gulf War (1991), when Saddam Hussein's Iraq launched missiles against Israel in retaliation for the attack by its ally. USA. “So, something had to be done here. Now there is no work for anyone. We live in survival mode, not knowing what will happen tomorrow,” he laments.

Perhaps he will find out this Sunday, when the cabinet meets again. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed the vote twice for fear of losing it. He supports the return of West Bank workers, according to his economic adviser, Avi Simhon. Also entrepreneurs, who have been left without a cheap, captive workforce with enough knowledge of Hebrew to understand the tasks: some 160,000 in Israel and another 40,000 in nearby settlements and industrial parks. “The construction and public works sector is closed. It means losing 10 billion shekels a month,” argues Simhon.

The intelligence services and the army are also in favor. They are more concerned about the outbreak of violence that may arise after leaving no income sine die to hundreds of thousands of West Bankers than the risk of reopening Israel's doors to those who were already entering daily without incident until the Hamas attack. They propose, however, granting permits only to married men over 35 years of age, strictly monitoring their transfers from the military checkpoint or preventing them from walking outside the workspace. Public television talks about a monitoring system, probably similar to a telematic bracelet.

Last Sunday, the war cabinet debated the proposal, but did not vote on it. Yes, the socioeconomic cabinet, chaired by the leader of the extreme right, the Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, did so just before. Of the 15 members, 13 spoke against it and the other two abstained, Smotrich said in a statement in which he asked for “alternatives” for those sectors. “Money and construction permits do not buy peace. Whoever killed us because there was no money will also kill us when there is. “The safety of the citizens of Israel comes first.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Another minister, Gideon Saar, accused supporters of “forgetting how many” married men over 35 took part in the Hamas attack. “Do you want to bring the enemy to Israel? You're crazy? You have not learned anything from October 7,” the head of Economy, Nir Barkat, told them.

Khaled sadly admits that he wouldn't even fall into that category. He is 30 years old, the last five working in a pastry company in the Atarot industrial estate, on the other side of the separation wall. A friend has taken pity and pays him between 50 and 100 shekels every day (“depending on the clientele,” he says) to wait on the tables and carry the cash register for 12 hours in his cafeteria. “We are in December and I have not paid the rent for November. The landlord asks me and I tell him: 'I don't have any, as soon as I have that's the first thing I'll do,' he says, downcast and apparently ashamed of not being able to give a better life to his wife and his children, who are four years old and six months. “We are going to the limit. What I receive is what we eat. In these two months all our savings between rent, electricity, diapers and water have gone.” His father can't help them: he built houses in Tel Aviv and is in the same situation.

In addition to debts, Khaled lists his fears: “That they won't want us to return. Or that I do it and a settler attacks me… Although I need the money, I think that, when I can return, I will wait about 10 days to see how things are.”

“Stop depending”

Assaf Adiv is the executive director of Maan, a well-known association that defends both Israeli and Palestinian workers, helping them to unionize, elect a works council or claim their rights. He insists that the current veto “is not only a problem for families, but also for their localities,” which partially depend on those shekels (Israel and Palestine have the same currency). Adiv remembers that there are another 40,000 West Bankers who used to enter for different reasons (special permits to work their land on the other side or look for work for two months) plus those who used to cross the barrier illegally and now do not dare.

The general director of the Palestinian Economic Policy Research Institute MAS, Raya Khalidi, is not optimistic on the phone. He fears the “recessionist impact” of the situation and assures that the difference with previous crises, such as the expulsion of workers at the beginning of the Second Intifada in 2000, is that the Palestinian National Authority – in bankruptcy and to which Israel retains funds that correspond to it ― lacks the capacity to absorb workers. “It is going to be a crisis with no clear end. And even if they allow them to return in the short term, Israel is going to move away from depending on Palestinian workers,” she says.

Abdala only agrees to give his name and portray himself with his back turned because of the stigma that working for the Israeli industry entails for Palestinians. Jaime Villanueva

For years, Israel has been replacing Palestinians with foreigners for unpleasant tasks that its citizens do not want to cover. It agreed on quotas with the countries of origin and the obligation for them to leave after five years, in a policy aimed at preventing the absorption of the non-Jewish population.

According to data from the Population and Migration Authority, they were mainly Thais (29,000), Filipinos (28,300) and Chinese (12,000). The first worked in agriculture, often in kibbutzim and crops near Gaza. For this reason, dozens of them were killed or kidnapped on October 7. The rest of their compatriots – plus the 12,000 Chinese, who dedicated themselves to brick – have since left, leaving a hole of empty land and half-finished buildings that Israel is now trying to fill with a mix of volunteers, permits for Palestinians and agreements. with poorer countries. The Kenyan Ministry of Labor announced last week that it will send 1,500 farmers to Israel. Its ally Malawi has dispatched more than 400 in a secret pact that the opposition revealed.

The president of the corporation of personnel companies in the construction industry of Israel, Eldad Nitzan, recently complained in the economic daily Calcalist that the absence of Palestinians increases the cost of labor by up to 20%. The conclusion of the debate in Parliament's Home Affairs Committee last week was that it is impossible to quickly and effectively fill the gaps, because countries are afraid of sending their citizens to a territory at war.

In reality, the Palestinian absence is not complete. With hardly any advertising, a few thousand have continued to enter. About 10,000, to Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, at the request of local administrations. This is a paradox, since it is generally the political camp most opposed to the entry of West Bank workers. A reflection, for Adiv, of “the hypocrisy of the debate,” which has become “a political issue to propagandize who is more patriotic.”

Another 5,000 West Bankers continue to work, both in Israel and in the colonies, in sectors considered vital in times of war, such as hospitals or food and military uniform factories.

Abdala is one of them. He only agrees to give his first name (without last name) and portray himself from the back, aware of the stigma that becoming a cog in Israeli industry means for his people just when his army bombs Gaza incessantly. Even more so when he, as he suspects, is preparing meat rations for the soldiers. “Whether because of me or without me, those soldiers are going to end up eating,” he justifies. “For me it's just a job, I don't care,” he adds twice. Married with two daughters, he earns between 9,000 and 10,000 shekels. In the West Bank, he charged 3,000.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_