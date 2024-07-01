Chihuahua, Chih.- In Chihuahua, 37.2 percent of the inhabitants suffer from a high level of financial stress, according to the National Survey on Financial Health (Ensafi) 2023, presented by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), to which other factors are added. stressors that impact the health and quality of life of Chihuahuans.

The resulting problems include anxiety, sadness, frustration and irritability. There are also physiological consequences, such as headaches, gastrointestinal disorders, muscle tension, breathing problems, or changes in blood pressure, as well as social, work and family conflicts.

But finances are not the only stress factor for Chihuahuans. A survey conducted by various specialists from the Municipal Institute for Prevention and Health Care (Impas) revealed that the main

Sources of stress arise from society, affecting all age groups, even those who have most of their basic needs covered.

The main stress factors detected by Impas also include high temperatures and pollution.

Lack of savings, a barrier

According to Ensafi, the main financial concerns they have are unexpected expenses, as well as food and school fees. The age groups with the highest prevalence of high financial stress are those between 30 and 49 years of age, and those between 50 and 64 years of age.

On the other hand, the lack of savings is a barrier that prevents Chihuahuans from achieving their goals, since 43.6 percent live day to day and only 56.4 percent said they have money saved. As an alternative, people have resorted to reducing expenses, borrowing from relatives, seeking salary advances, falling behind on payments or selling and pawning some property.

Although the population over 18 years of age in the country indicated that on average they need 16,421 pesos per month to cover their expenses, the society of Chihuahua said they need 18,300 pesos, that is, 11.44 percent more.

Heat and burnout

For its part, Impas found that in addition to economic issues, some of the main stress factors are interpersonal relationships, high temperatures, pollution, work demands and a fast pace of life, among other determinants.

The Institute’s specialists indicated that stress arises from a series of psychological changes that cause the person to increase their state of alert in reaction to the stressor, thus causing an increase in heart rate, breathing, muscle tension, perspiration, and digestive problems. , anger, anxiety and even fear.

They pointed out that depression and anxiety are generally confused with sadness or bad times; however, they are disorders that can be quickly differentiated through the following symptoms such as insomnia, lack of appetite, headaches, feeling of loneliness and continuous fatigue.

Both disorders usually occur together, since 50 percent of patients with depression suffer from anxiety, and they can generally develop depression due to anxiety, such as generalized disorder.

Therefore, in order to reduce the high levels of anxiety and depression in Chihuahuans, Impas permanently provides free psychological therapies in various community centers with the aim of addressing therapeutic models for containment and management in a systematic way.

In addition to attending psychological therapies, health professionals’ recommendations include reviewing one’s lifestyle, building strong relationships with friends and family, eating healthy, exercising, meditating and taking time off, among other options.

In addition, in search of a solution to this problem, Impas provides the Crisis Help Line, on the telephones 072 ext. 2273 and 614-466-9963 from Monday to Sunday to assist people who need it in case of an emergency.