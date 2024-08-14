Ciudad Juarez.- Taxpayers who had outstanding property tax payments have benefited from a 100% discount on late fees during the current month, said Blanca Dolores Romero Aguilar, head of Revenue.

So far in August of this year, 1,244 receipts have been paid by Compliant Taxpayers, reported Blanca Dolores Romero Aguilar.

In addition, 468 people who had debts of two years or more chose to catch up by taking advantage of the available discounts.

Likewise, 353 delinquent taxpayers came forward to reach a payment agreement and access some economic benefit.

As of Monday morning, 2,065 property tax receipts had been paid, representing an income of 10 million 738,483 pesos to the municipal coffers, he said.

He indicated that debtors have until August 31 to catch up on their accounts, taking advantage of the discount of up to 100% on late payment surcharges.

He explained that the discount is applied in all municipal cash registers, including the two new payment modules located in the General Directorate of Civil Protection and the Directorate of Ecology; as well as in the different branches in Del Rio, OXXO and Smart.

They can also go to banking institutions: BBVA, Banamex, Scotiabank, Santander and Banco del Bajío and Banorte.

Another option is to go to the official website of the Municipal Government www.juarez.gob.mx or download the Juárez Conectado telephone application.