When Lauren Strohacker received her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the spring of 2021, she was jubilant. It meant that she could see her friends again, go to concerts, and live with much less fear that an infection would devastate her physically or financially.

But not long after, Strohacker, an artist from Tennessee, read an article about the monkeys used to test Covid vaccines. “I thought, I’m scared of a stupid needle, and these animals have to deal with this all the time,” she said.

He reflected on how his newfound freedom, and quite possibly his health, came at the expense of animals suffering or dying to develop vaccines. Simply being grateful seemed insufficient; Strohacker wanted to give something tangible in return. He made a small donation to the National Vivisection Society’s sanctuary fund, which supports the care of retired laboratory animals.

His gesture represents a voice that is rarely heard in debates about the use of animals in biomedical research, which tend to become polarized between critics who say it is unethical and supporters who argue that the benefits justify the harm to animals.

But as long as animals are used, the question remains: what do people owe them?

Scientists often point to the so-called Three Rs, a set of principles first articulated in 1959 by William Russell, a sociologist, and Rex Burch, a microbiologist, to guide experimental research on animals. Researchers are encouraged to replace animals when alternatives are available, reduce the number of animals used, and refine their use to minimize suffering.

These are undoubtedly noble goals, ethicists say, but they may seem insufficient compared to the benefits derived from animals. For example, Covid vaccines, which were tested in mice and monkeys and developed so quickly thanks to decades of animal work with mRNA vaccine technology, saved an estimated 20 million lives in their first year of use and gained dozens of lives. billions of dollars in revenue. Some wonder if a fourth R could be justified: refund.

Hints of the reimbursement idea can already be found, most visibly in labs arranging for animals — mainly monkeys and other non-human primates — to be retired to sanctuaries. Companion species, including rats, are sometimes adopted as pets.

“It’s kind of karma,” said Laura Conour, executive director of Laboratory Animal Resources at Princeton University in New Jersey, who has a retirement agreement with the Peaceful Primate Sanctuary. “I feel like it balances it out a bit.”

The institution has also adopted guinea pigs, anole lizards and sugar gliders as pets to private citizens and tries to help with their care.

However, adoption is not an option for animals destined for slaughter, raising the question of how the debt can be paid off. Lesley Sharp, a medical anthropologist and author of “Animal Ethos: The Morality of Human-Animal Encounters in Experimental Lab Science,” noted that labs sometimes find ways to honor animals: commemorative plaques, picture bulletin boards, and informal gatherings. to remember them.

For Lisa Genzel, a neuroscientist at Radboud University in the Netherlands, and Judith Homberg, her collaborator at the institution’s School of Medicine, the best way to repay research animals is to give them a much better life than they expected. regulations require. They no longer use food restriction to motivate their rats to solve mazes. They also make sure that the rats can socialize with each other and with humans, who play with them on a daily basis.

“We try to give back to the individual animal,” Genzel said.

