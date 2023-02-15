Debt | Will the mortgage lead to ruin? Live broadcast of the discussion in the financial sector in progress

The panel from the financial industry will consider whether the mortgage is driving Finns into trouble.

Finns the most common reference interest rate for mortgages, i.e. the one-year Euribor, is already at its highest level since December 2008.

Home debtors may wonder whether the money will be enough to pay the loan in the future. Some economic experts, on the other hand, focus their attention on whether Finns’ indebtedness has gotten out of hand.

Finanssiala, the bank’s interest association, will organize a discussion on Wednesday, where economic experts will share their views on the indebtedness of Finns and the current state of mortgage lending. The discussion is supposed to address, for example, solutions to curb indebtedness.

HS will broadcast the debate live on Wednesday from 9 o’clock.

The chairman of the board of the Bank of Finland will be included Marja NykänenManaging Director of the Guarantee Foundation Juha Pantzarhead of the business delegation (Eva). Emilia Kullas and Chief Economist of the Financial Sector Brother-Matti Mattila.