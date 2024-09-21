African debt levels continued to record significant jumps during 2024, driven by declining domestic production, inflation, declining development and investment rates, and rising interest rates. The World Bank Group estimates that Africa’s total external debt rose to $1.152 trillion in 2023, compared to $1.12 trillion in 2022, with some estimates indicating that debt could reach about $2 trillion.

#quotdebt #trapquot #Hinders #economic #growth #Africa