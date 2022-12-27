Debt | The rise in interest rates treats Finns in numerous different ways: “It’s fun to read these things”

The experiences of HS readers paying off housing debt show that the effects of rising interest rates are very different depending on income and expenses as well as the amount of the loan and the method of repayment.

Finns respond to even a drastic increase in interest rates and the cost of living in very different ways, according to the answers to HS’s survey. The economy of some is not affected at all by the rise in interest rates, while the economy of others is really tight. The background is that there are many different financial situations, mortgages, incomes and payment arrangements.

Euribor, which is commonly used as a reference interest rate for mortgages, has been on a historically high rise this year.

For example, Finland’s most used reference interest rate for home loans, the one-year Euribor, has already risen to more than 3.2 percent during the year. The interest rate has therefore risen by around 3.7 percentage points this year. That is an exceptionally large annual increase.

The rise in the cost of living and interest rates has also hit the wallets of working and middle-income earners hard.

For example HS earlier in December interviewee from Jyväskylä Petra Thuré told how the interest expenses of his mortgage increased from tens of euros to several hundreds of euros. He negotiated with the bank and was able to halve the growth of his loan expenses, but still savings must be found in everyday expenses.

The increase in prices and interest rates can also be seen in, for example, the Guarantee Foundation and Insurance and financial advice in Fine; the number of contacts they receive has increased.

The effect of rising interest rates on your own finances also depends on how big the mortgage is compared to your income.

For example, there are huge differences in Finns’ loan expenses depending on where in the country the mortgage is paid. In Helsinki, nearly half of household income is spent on loan expenses, in Jyväskylä and Joensuu, about a fifth.

HS asked from readers, whether the rise in interest rates will destabilize personal finances.

Some of the readers say directly that the rise in interest rates will hit, and for some it will hit really hard. For some respondents, the monthly loan expenses have increased by hundreds of euros.

Many say that their own finances are especially strained by the rise in interest rates combined with the rise in other expenses, such as the increase in the electricity bill or the fees.

“Consumption as a whole has to be reduced.” 45-year-old man, Vantaa

A 50-year-old man living in Kouvola says that the rise in interest rates, combined with the rise in energy prices, means that there is no money for extra. The income goes to the loan, its interest, diesel and electricity.

“If I need something, I get it with a credit card. We live on the wife’s salary. If we had small children, the children’s daycare fees would break the economy and the house would have to be sold. In areas with a loss of migration, it is not necessarily possible to sell the apartment at the purchase price.” 50-year-old man, Kouvola

“I had the interest portion of the mortgage renewed in December, 12-month euribor. The amount of interest increased from 300 euros to 1,000 euros. Sweating a little.” 48-year-old man, Helsinki

“We bought a house a year ago, and the rise in interest rates hit us hard. We’ll manage, but together with the rising prices of food and electricity, we’re tight. The car also broke down and I had to buy a new one, you can’t live without it.” 40-year-old woman, Jyväskylä

Many readers report that they monitor and consider their spending more closely than before. Some have reduced the amount of money going to savings and investments and redeemed their investments. Some say they are worried about the coming decades and their retirement savings.

Some of the respondents say that they already compromise on many of their expenses that were previously a close part of everyday life, such as services or food.

The rise in prices and interest rates can already be seen in the expenses of even well-income earners. Readers say, for example, that they fired the cleaner and swapped avocado bread for breakfast for porridge to cope with rising interest rates.

“We have a standard apartment in the suburbs, but living in Helsinki is expensive. There are so many loans that the rise in interest rates affects our situation significantly. First, we fired the cleaner. We have lived frugally in the past, but now all expenses are kept to a minimum.” 42-year-old woman, Helsinki

Several of the respondents say that they negotiated with the bank about changes in the loan payment. For example, a 48-year-old woman from Helsinki says that she extended the loan repayment period so that the monthly installment of the 310,000-euro mortgage would be smaller. He says that he is looking for additional savings, for example, by canceling additional insurance policies and by considering more carefully the use of the car.

“I’m looking for red-labelled products. I buy animal food in large sacks, which I store in the attic. Porridge has replaced avocado bread for breakfast, and capsule coffee has changed to regular. If you still have to bargain, I will stop my sauna shift and go to the swimming hall or visit friends for a sauna from time to time. I focus my shopping on Lidl instead of Aleppa next door. I don’t subscribe to TV channels or weekly magazines, but it would be hard to give up audiobooks.” 48-year-old woman, Helsinki

A 46-year-old man who lives alone near the center of Helsinki says he has 460,000 euros left on his mortgage. His interest expenses increased by almost 500 euros per month after the October interest rate review. The increase in expenses was terrible in advance.

“However, I managed to balance the situation for the time being by selling off investment funds and paying off consumer loans and cutting back on everyday consumption. I have a good income but also a big spender. More than half of the remaining salary now goes to housing. In this situation, selling the apartment and exchanging it for a more affordable one seems difficult. Fortunately, I had taken interest protection on my loan, and the interest rate will not rise again for the next ten years.” 46-year-old man, Helsinki

In Mikkeli, a 49-year-old man who pays a mortgage of around 117,000 euros with his wife says that he has been thinking for years whether the mortgage protection was excessive. Now he doesn’t regret the protection anymore, even if he has to compromise on expenses more than before.

“For 4.5 years, my wife and I have had a total package of about 1.3 percent in our mortgage, which included interest, interest rate cap and protections in case of unemployment and illness or death. To be honest, I slightly regretted our ‘overprotected’ deal for years, until the year 2022 arrived. Now the interest rate cap was triggered at the end of the summer when interest rates rose to 1 percent. Now let’s go ahead with 2.3 percent. Even though our situation is reasonably good, we have to compromise more than before, especially when it comes to electricity bills. For example, we sold our old heirloom woodpecker.” 49-year-old man, Mikkeli

Interest hedging those who took it before the interest rate hike started say that they are now very satisfied with their choice. Even those who repay the loan in equal installments can heave a sigh of relief, because the monthly expenses will not increase. At the same time, however, the loan does not get shorter, but the share of interest in the payments increases, i.e. the loan period gets longer.

“The fixed loan installment slows down the repayment of the loan, of course, but it keeps expenses steady.” 34-year-old man, Tampere

“In the installment loan, the 0.7 percent interest rose to 3.6 percent. Now we only pay interest for the next year.” 33-year-old man, Tampere

A 44-year-old man living in Helsinki says that two years ago he hedged the interest rate on his mortgage to 1.39 percent for 14 years. He is surprised by how good the solution is in light of the current situation.

“I suspected that the continuous and seemingly endless stimulus would increase inflation and thus interest rates. I predicted that I would pay ‘extra’ interest protection for about 3-5 years, but the situation changed faster than expected. I was surprised at how good and favorable terms I got for the loan protection.” 44-year-old man, Helsinki

The interest rate cap taken even a year ago sounds like a lot now.

“We bought a new apartment a year ago and took out more loans. Even though it was a time of low interest rates, we nevertheless took the interest rate cap as protection for our loan. It was the best decision ever. Now the total interest on our loan is 1.5 percent, which is very moderate.” 34-year-old woman, Helsinki

Multi the reader is reminded that a reference interest rate of three percent is not exceptional and the stories of those who suffer with current interest rates are mostly laughable. In the recession of the 1990s, interest rates could be as high as 15–20 percent.

The common Euribor reference interest rates of the euro countries, which are published daily, were introduced at the beginning of 1999. The highest annual Euribor rate in its history has been 5.53 percent during the financial crisis in October 2008.

“This is a return to the 1990s or early 2000s. I took out a mortgage for my first home in 2000, and then interest was paid. In the meantime, those who took out loans thought that zero interest rates would last forever. It’s fun to read these things. No loan is free. And it won’t be.” 45-year-old man, Vantaa

The man from Sipool has only 49,000 euros left in the loan, because he has already prepared for the rise in interest rates during the zero interest period by paying loans at a brisk pace.

“Having experienced the interest rates and recession of the 1990s, I already knew 10-15 years ago that this situation would come, and I paid off loans quickly at the time of low interest rates. Banks and acquaintances wondered about this and asked why. No more questions.” 54-year-old man, Sipoo

Is also those whose finances are not affected at all by the rise in interest rates. For example, the loan is proportionate to the income or has recently been completely paid off when interest rates are rising.

“11 years ago, I took out a 3-month Euribor for a home loan and paid the last loan installment last month. In this lottery, I feel like I won.” 48-year-old woman, Espoo

“The size of my mortgage is quite moderate for my income, and I’ve been paying it down for a few years now. I also have an interest rate pipeline, so the increase is not dramatic.” 33-year-old woman, Helsinki

“Fortunately, I live in such a cheap area and in a reasonably-sized apartment that at the age of 33, I only have 36,000 euros left on the mortgage. Otherwise, you would worry more.” 33-year-old man, Mikkeli

