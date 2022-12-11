Ministry of Economy responded to former minister Aloizio Mercadante, who said the country was “broken”

The Ministry of Economy said in a note published this Sunday (Dec. 11, 2022) that public debt rose under previous governments even without the covid-19 pandemic and war, such as the one between Russia and Ukraine. The economic team responded to claims that there was mismanagement during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here’s the full of the press release (104 KB).

The folder commanded by Paulo Guedes manifested about what it considers “unsubstantiated statements” on the situation of the federal government’s public accounts. Former minister Aloizio Mercadante, technical coordinator of the president-elect’s transition team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), said on Tuesday (Dec 6) that the country is “broke”🇧🇷

According to the ministry, the DBGG (Gross General Government Debt) should end 2022 at 74% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). The level is lower than when Bolsonaro took office – it was at 75.3% of GDP. In addition, the folder also states that the government’s accounts will have a surplus of R$ 23.4 billion this year, the 1st positive balance since 2013.

“It will be the 1st government to end its term with falling debt”declares the economic team. “Other emerging and developed countries have debt growth projections between 10.6 points and 8.5 percentage points, respectively, compared to the rates observed before the pandemic. [de covid-19]🇧🇷complete.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the “previous governments” that of President Bolsonaro increased the debt-to-GDP ratio by almost 20 percentage points of GDP “without facing pandemics or wars”🇧🇷 Without mentioning the PT, the folder says that, despite this increase in past administrations, the resources did not result in “Effective improvement in the quality of life of the population”🇧🇷

The note states that, for the 2nd consecutive year, states and municipalities will register a positive balance in the accounts. The text also highlights that the surpluses were possible thanks to support measures for federal entities during the pandemic and economic policy actions that resulted in the recovery of economic activity.

“Transfers by revenue sharing reached 4.8% of GDP in 2022 (approximately BRL 480 billion), the highest level in the historical series, started in 1997”declares the economic team.

State companies also had accounts in blue in 2021, of R$ 188 billion. According to the government, companies are on track to have a positive balance of R$ 250 billion this year.

“The current administration also marks another unprecedented fact by delivering the level of primary expenditure as a proportion of GDP at a lower level than at the beginning of the government (18.7% of GDP in 2022 against 19.5% in 2019)”says the statement.

The Ministry of Economy states that Brazil’s debt with international organizations is US$ 1.23 billion. According to the folder, it is almost 20% lower than that registered in 2016: US$ 1.52 billion.