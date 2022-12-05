Debt | Research: Large companies consider Finland’s indebtedness unmanageable

A larger group than before sees opportunities for their own business activities in the activities of the Finnish political leadership.

Finns large companies are worried about the government’s indebtedness, says OP’s large business survey.

More than 97 percent of the business leaders who responded to the survey considered the state’s indebtedness unmanageable.

“Reducing the state’s indebtedness is seen as important when interest rates have turned upwards”, CEO of OP Yrityspanki Katja Keitaanniemi says in the announcement.

In large companies, it would be hoped that the government would more actively dismantle structural friction factors and incentive traps. As many as 98 percent of the business leaders who responded to the survey were of the opinion that the government is not actively dismantling structural problems.

According to the OP In recent years, a large number of business leaders have seen the Finnish political leadership as factors of uncertainty for their company. In this year’s survey, about three out of four said that they see uncertainty factors related to management.

However, the trend is downward, because a larger number of people see opportunities for their company in the actions of the Finnish political leadership. In the fall of 2021, only about a fifth thought this way, but this year already almost a third.

“Despite concerns and frustrations related to economic policy, the business leaders who responded to the survey value the government’s ability to act pragmatically in the new security policy situation,” says the Aalto University working life professor who led the research team Pekka Mattila in the bulletin.

Big companies just under 40 percent of managers see an active industrial policy as currently promoting the competitiveness of companies. Slightly more than half had the opposite opinion.

However, according to the OP, the positive response has increased.

“The views of business leaders reflect the changing world. Due to the crises of recent years, states have started to steer the economy more strongly than before. According to the company management, this is not necessarily a good trend, but in the new world situation they also see an active industrial policy as important in terms of competitiveness,” says Keitaanniemi.

OP’s annual large company survey measures Finnish large companies’ views on business and economic development. The survey has been carried out annually since 2012.

The OP group carried out the study with the NIBS think tank founded by Aalto University professors.

The survey was answered by 199 people from a total of 139 Finnish companies or large companies operating in Finland. The data was collected in autumn 2022.