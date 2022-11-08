Slowed down for a thousand reasons, the race against climate change has hit a new stumbling block. It’s called debt and it hits 54 developing countries with a virulence unknown in decades. After years of credit joy, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have been slaps in the face of reality. When stretching, many States have verified that the accounts do not come out. Today, in large areas of the world, a sensation of paralyzing hangover prevails. Meanwhile, the Earth shows increasing signs of environmental emergency, signs that time is running out.

Both crises —climate and debt— interact through perverse dynamics, generating thick loops, vicious circles that are difficult to escape. Suffocating debts that prevent many States from arming themselves with solvency for the battle against global warming. Conversely, climate commitments force us to borrow more money. Being more vulnerable to the ravages of the climate implies, for several low- and middle-income countries, an increase in interest rates demanded by creditors. That is, a more expensive debt. And when nature strikes where fragility is already rampant, causing disasters and catastrophes, there is often only one option left: to borrow more.

A few weeks ago, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) launched a report calling for a massive debt restructuring. It is no longer time, it is read in its pages, for moratoriums or postponements. Kicks forward and localized patches that have been closing, if anything, the most bleeding wounds without contemplating a structural cure. For UNDP, the time has come to put ambitious relief on the table.

At its top of priorities, the report (with an appealing tone) asks to give air to the 54 countries that suffer “severe debt problems.” Only in this way will they be able to allocate the necessary resources to tackle poverty and stop the deterioration caused by climate change. The link between both phenomena, he stresses, is usually close. 50% of the world’s population lives in extreme poverty in these countries. Up to 28 of them are on the list of the 50 States with the greatest climate vulnerability.

One of the authors of the report, George Gray Molina, illustrates by video call, with round figures, to what extent a clean slate between creditors and debtors could help – in the race against time for the sustainability of the planet. “These countries allocate 200,000 million euros a year to debt payments. Just double what the Paris Agreement establishes for climate financing.”

At COP21 (climate summit held in Paris in 2015), rich countries committed to allocate 100,000 million euros a year to developing countries for actions to mitigate and adapt to climate change. In a hypothetical (although implausible) scenario of total forgiveness, countries with overwhelming debts would automatically have those 200,000 million euros freed from the payment of their debts. Almost a dream of financial emancipation.

Green conditionality

Always in the field of potential, it remains to be seen whether it would be possible to guarantee that this money (or a large part of it) would effectively neutralize the consequences of climate change. Gray Molina is optimistic and draws an analogy with the HIPCs, the acronym by which the global debt restructuring agreement reached in the late 1990s is known. “So the cancellation was linked to the eradication of poverty; Similarly, a future agreement could be associated with the fight against climate change. I see a feasible collective bargaining under an umbrella of swapping debt for environmental achievements”, he affirms.

Iolanda Fresnillo, coordinator of advocacy policies in the European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad for its acronym in English), reserves a skeptical look. In particular, given the short-term probability of a large cancellation pact: “During the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) [celebradas en octubre], it became clear to me that, right now, this option is not contemplated; perhaps it will be considered later, when the situation is even more serious and there is no other way out”.

If a wide-ranging discharge is ever signed, Fresnillo finds it undesirable that creditors would impose requirements a priori. For her, it would be another symptom of neocolonialism, in this case with underlying hypocrisy: “I am against conditionality tinted green. Rich countries believe they are in a position to tell the Global South what to do, whether the priority is to fight hunger or invest in solar panels. Meanwhile, they don’t do their job of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Gray Molina admits that an excess of environmental zeal could inhibit—because of its demands for transformation—growth in countries with serious deficiencies in well-being. In the emissions/progress binomial, where complex dilemmas abound, the UNDP economist bets on a simple recipe: “Extraordinary flows of financing and technology to the countries of the South”.

More and more organizations are demanding a 180º turn from the Global North in the way of financing strategies against climate change. They demand less loans (concessional or not) and more direct subsidies

The latest data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on global climate financing – which has not yet reached, in any year, the 100,000 million euros committed in the Paris Agreement – ​​show a worrying pattern. About 70% are loans and not grants. Among the loans (which obviously have to be repaid and counted as debt), there are two categories. The concessionaires set conditions, so to speak, non-profit (the creditor lends money, but does not make money with the operation). On the contrary, non-concessions “include interest, they are like any instrument available in the financial markets,” explains Norman Martín Casas, head of Climate Resilience at Oxfam Intermon.

Martín Casas has studied in depth what is happening in West Africa. His conclusions appear in a report published last September. In that region, the percentage of loans over total climate financing reaches 62%, lower than the world average. Of these, 27% are non-concessional, with an upward trend. Despite contravening the spirit of the Paris Agreement (based on a supposed planetary solidarity), these types of loans —to West Africa or other regions— also add up to the annual climate finance balances. “Statistics are being cheated, falsifying data to imply that the objectives are being met,” denounces Martín Casas.

historical debt

More and more organizations are demanding a 180º turn from the Global North in the way of financing strategies against climate change. They demand less loans (concessional or not) and more direct subsidies, funds that do not fatten the ball of debt. One of the most active is Debt Justice, based in the UK, for which debt and climate justice are first cousins. Without budgetary sustainability, this civil society movement warns, the horizon of a sustainable planet recedes.

In a study published at the end of October, Debt Justice insisted on its basic demand: significantly lighten the burden of debt so that the Global South can undertake a solid development. In the terms that he decides and without the rope around his neck. Its authors also asked the G20, the IMF or the World Bank for injections of non-refundable money so that developing countries gradually abandon fossil fuels and can chase away the temptation of extractivism. And it focused on an increasingly widespread concept when talking about climate catastrophes: loss and damage.

Who should pay for the effects of persistent droughts or fierce cyclones in developing countries?

Who should pay for the effects of persistent droughts or fierce cyclones in developing countries? According to Fresnillo, the usual response is quintessential climate injustice. “After an extreme event, the debt always increases. Many countries do not have sufficient resources to face the emergency and reconstruction, so they are forced to borrow”, says Fresnillo, who has thoroughly investigated the geographical environments where this is most evident: small tropical islands. Sometimes, as an analysis published in International Review of Economics & Financethe States most exposed to a changing climate also pay higher interest due to their own vulnerability.

For Martín Casas, the very term debt —with its implicit burden of responsibility— admits nuances that should be taken into account. “We must also talk about historical debt, still very little recognized, due to the impacts of a climate crisis caused fundamentally by the Global North.” Gray Molina, for his part, alludes to the cumulative emission maps to support the UNDP’s position: in the action to guarantee a habitable planet, “the polluter must pay more.”

The creation of a generous and agile deposit for losses and damages will be one of the hot spots of the COP27, which is being held in Egypt. It is predicted that a vigorous dialectic, with ideas such as justice, responsibility or grievance, will encourage the debate. On one side of the negotiating table, the V20, which brings together 58 countries (originally there were 20) especially vulnerable (hence the “V”) to the fury of the climate. On the other, the rich countries, where the focus of maximum concern has turned during the last year – a cruel irony of fate – towards the scarcity and scarcity of fossil fuels. Mixed among the public, invisible and expectant, perhaps the planet trusts that the situation does not lose perspective.

