San Lorenzo de Almagro is in trouble and all because of the Colombian midfielder Yeison Gordillowho had not received payments when he played for the Argentine club and FIFA had to resolve the situation.

The Colombian midfielder was bought by the club at the beginning of the 2021 season and arrived after they paid 1.2 million dollars for 80 percent of his transfer, but then the player claimed that they had not been bad in some payments, so who ended up canceling his contract and looking for a team.

After two years of that incident with Gordillo, FIFA took action on the matter and decided that San Lorenzo is disqualified from making incorporations, but must also pay the Colombian the debt that is equivalent to one and a half million dollars, plus interest for the Blackberry.

Yeison Gordillo (right), Tolima midfielder. In the photo, with Teófilo Gutiérrez, from Junior. Photo: Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

After leaving San Lorenzo, Yeison Gordillo had to return to Colombia and was Junior from Barranquilla who received him after that incident with the Almagro team, but later, he managed to return to Argentine soccer to play in Union and Vélez Sarsfieldteam where he currently plays.

Gordillo played a total of 34 games in San Lorenzo during 2021 and 2022, also managing to score a total of two goals with that institution.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

