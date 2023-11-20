The president spoke at a ceremony on Black Consciousness Day in Planalto; government announced new measures on the topic

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Monday (20.nov.2023) that Brazil has a debt to the black population caused by “white supremacy” since the Portuguese arrival in the country. The statement was made during an event on Black Awareness Day at Palácio do Planalto.

“What we have done here today is the payment of a historic debt that white supremacy has built in this country since it was discovered. What we just want is to restore what is a reality of a democratic society”he declared.

When speaking, Lula broke protocol and called the deputy Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ) to stand next to him on the pulpit and speak after the head of state.

Benedita thanked Lula for his work with the black population and sang the song “Juízo Final”, by Nelson Cavaquinho, accompanied by the audience at the event.

“We are not different because of our skin, our hair, our clothes because we are brothers, we come from the same father, we live on the same planet and our blood is the same color. Everything we are doing is trying to restore things that were destroyed and put back things that were taken away”, said Lula.

During the Black Awareness Day event, the government announced a national policy for quilombolas, with a budget forecast of more than R$20 million. Measure “aims to promote territorial and environmental management practices developed by quilombola communities”according to Planalto.

In addition, the Executive also announced measures for Culture, land titling and affirmative policies. Here’s a summary of what else was announced: