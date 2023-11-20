The president spoke at a ceremony on Black Consciousness Day in Planalto; government announced new measures on the topic
The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Monday (20.nov.2023) that Brazil has a debt to the black population caused by “white supremacy” since the Portuguese arrival in the country. The statement was made during an event on Black Awareness Day at Palácio do Planalto.
“What we have done here today is the payment of a historic debt that white supremacy has built in this country since it was discovered. What we just want is to restore what is a reality of a democratic society”he declared.
When speaking, Lula broke protocol and called the deputy Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ) to stand next to him on the pulpit and speak after the head of state.
Benedita thanked Lula for his work with the black population and sang the song “Juízo Final”, by Nelson Cavaquinho, accompanied by the audience at the event.
“We are not different because of our skin, our hair, our clothes because we are brothers, we come from the same father, we live on the same planet and our blood is the same color. Everything we are doing is trying to restore things that were destroyed and put back things that were taken away”, said Lula.
During the Black Awareness Day event, the government announced a national policy for quilombolas, with a budget forecast of more than R$20 million. Measure “aims to promote territorial and environmental management practices developed by quilombola communities”according to Planalto.
In addition, the Executive also announced measures for Culture, land titling and affirmative policies. Here’s a summary of what else was announced:
- land titles: Minister Anielle Franco (Racial Equality) handed over definitive land ownership titles to more than 300 quilombola families;
- Alcantara: investment of R$5 million for training courses, technology transfer actions and also, installation of photovoltaic plants in the Maranhão region;
- Affirmative Actions: Federal Affirmative Action Program has an investment of R$9 million to develop mechanisms that guarantee social control, monitoring and evaluation of affirmative policies;
- early childhood: memorandum of understanding that formalizes the intention of the Ministry of Racial Equality and Unicef to work together to combat racism and mitigate its impacts on the childhood of black, quilombola and indigenous children;
- Brazil Without Hunger: Technical Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Racial Equality and the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger on the fight against hunger, food insecurity and poverty;
- Hip hop: presidential decree recognizing the genre as a Brazilian Cultural reference, establishing national guidelines for valuing Hip-Hop culture;
- Amefrican paths: investment of R$4.5 million per year, and R$22.5 million in total, the South-South exchange program intends to reach 15 countries over the next 5 years;
- Notice: Anielle Franco announced an investment of R$4.4 million in a public call to encourage cultural production, axé economy and agroecology;
- Psychosocial care: the government will invest R$8 million in specialized training for those who work in psychosocial care for mothers and family members who are victims of violence.
