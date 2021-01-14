The head of the political council of the party “Opposition Platform – For Life”, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk said that the debt of Ukrainian citizens to pay for utilities from the beginning reached 66.1 billion hryvnia ($ 2.4 billion), reports TASS.

“Non-raising tariffs in Ukrainian is when the level of payment of utility bills during only November 2020 (the start of the heating season) collapsed, and the debt increased by UAH 10 billion (up to UAH 66.1 billion),” the politician explained.

According to Medvedchuk, the government’s temporary concessions on gas prices should not be taken seriously.

At the end of last year, restrictions on the growth of tariffs for heating and hot water were lifted in Ukraine. However, even before that, the debts of Ukrainians for housing and communal services reached record levels.

By the way, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has prohibited officials from using a number of words and phrases related to public debt during public speeches. For example, they cannot say the word “default”.