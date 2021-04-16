The recent visit to Buenos Aires by Juan González, Special Assistant to the President Joe Biden, left some certainties. One is that Washington hopes to have Argentina as ally.

But in the interviews he had this week with Alberto Fernandez, with the chancellor Felipe Solá and with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, the also Principal Director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, showed that his country has as central concerns in this region the growing presence of China and Russia in Latin America; that the environmental issue is central from a geo-strategic point of view and will seek multilateral commitments; what Venezuela It will not be a factor that brings together the partners or not when there are differences.

And in regards to the debt with the IMF that the Government renegotiates, the Democratic administration understands, cautiously, the context of crisis and pandemic but considers that it is a matter that the Argentines must first resolve with the agency. Still, Argentines are sending signals to Biden that seek direct support of his Government in the type of negotiation on the US $ 44,000 million that Argentina must refinance with the IMF. And that message needs to involve Democrats, especially President Biden, in a direct message. for the United States Treasury to tip its balance for Argentina.

One day after Juan Gonzalez rumba from Argentina to Uruguay, Sergio Massa maintained a virtual meeting with the president of the Deputies Foreign Relations Commission, Gregory Meeks. And they spoke of the fund in the same terms, with caution but with the same need and raised by the leader of the Renovador Front, Clarín learned.

The meeting started with the best tune. In fact they both agreed reinforce parliamentary diplomacy and promised what they half-jokingly half seriously called “The Harlem-Tiger Bridge.” It so happens that Massa is planning a trip to Washington and New York for the end of May, and received from Greeks an invitation to eat an American Barbacue at his home in East Harlem. And Massa corresponded with an invitation to enjoy a barbecue in Tigrense territory.

It is in this coming of ties with the new occupants of the White House and Congress that Argentines began to raise the search for support for the new proposal that Martin Guzmán is making and whose initial idea was raised by Cristina Kirchner and continued by Fernández and his Minister of Economy: extend maturity dates and lower credit rates.

In the barbecue that Massa and his wife Malena Galmarini (owner of Aysa) gave to González and the US delegation on Tuesday, the details of the Argentine request were raised. And the same thing happened in the conversation with Meeks. “How is it possible that Argentina achieved better payment conditions with private bondholders that it is not achieving with the Monetary Fund,” he said.

Trump’s support never came. The Democrats are extremely cautious. González himself told Clarion in an interview with other Argentine journalists, that his government recognizes that there is a world in economic crisis and pandemic, but also said that they waited for the Fund and Argentina to negotiate their affairs.

“You have to convince Janet Yellen”, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Argentines point out as a mantra. The United States is the majority shareholder of the Fund. When a minister has to negotiate with the agency, the Treasury is the first door that is knocked. But it is clear that it is not going to be Yellen – who did not receive Guzmán on his recent trip to Washington – who will make a public statement in that regard, at least now. But it could be done by officials in other areas, starting with President Biden.

In that “Harlem-Tigre Bridge” that Meeks and Massa seek to build, it was also proposed to open channels of parliamentary negotiation with Venezuela to find a way out of the crisis between the regime of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition of the Caribbean country. It has no form, but it would be a way by which the Argentines could bring positions with the regime closer to the United States, which are not open today. In fact, Biden recognizes Juan Guaidó as interim president and considers Maduro a “brutal dictator.” It is also true that since the Fernández government, Massa is the one who has openly stated that Venezuela is “a dictatorship”, contrary to the hard-line Kirchner sectors.

In Buenos Aires they affirm that Meeks recognized that the Lima Group – from which the government recently left – is weakened, and is now thinking of a multilateral solution to address the crisis. In that train, an old idea is refloated at least in the House of Representatives that with its latent dialogue with Maduro it can take advantage of any possible mediation channel.