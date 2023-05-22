The snowball is fattening again. After the exceptional indebtedness caused by the pandemic in 2020, the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) had been reducing their liabilities for the following two years. However, the war in Ukraine continues to take its toll on the economies of that club, which forecasts that the borrowing needs of its members will grow by 6%. The Paris-based organization also warns that in the next three years half of all debt, some 23 trillion dollars (21.3 trillion euros), will mature in an environment of rising interest rates. For this reason, the OECD urges executives to deploy “credible institutional frameworks” to manage that debt.

The pandemic sent the main economies of the planet into hibernation. Governments responded by laying out a protective mesh that meant asking the markets for 15.4 trillion dollars (14.3 trillion euros). But then the response to the crisis was unison: the central banks lowered interest rates to negative rates and flooded the market with liquidity. And that provided cheap financing to safeguard companies and workers. As a consequence, world indebtedness reached a record. According to the World Bank, the public debt reached almost 100% of GDP. In the case of OECD countries, it climbed to 88%.

Governments were able to drop ballast as their economies reopened. The national tax authorities reduced the debt in 2021 and 2022, until it reached 83% of GDP. That dynamic will not continue this year. The club of the richest countries predicts that they will go to the markets to obtain 12.9 trillion dollars (12 trillion euros), 6% more. “This rise is mostly limited to the countries that have received the greatest impact from Russia’s war against Ukraine,” says the report published this Monday by the OECD. The economic growth forecast for these countries will allow the level of indebtedness to remain stable, at 83%, but almost 10 points above what it was before the pandemic.

Whether a debt level is low or high depends on several factors. “Take two countries with the same level of debt distress, but with two different types of government or with debt denominated in different currencies. One of those debts might be safe, while the other might not be,” former International Monetary Fund chief economist Olivier Blanchard wrote recently. The OECD, however, warns that the environment is now very different from that of 2020. Central banks are not only raising rates, but they are also stopping buying debt. And the average interest on sovereign debt in the countries of this club has gone from 1.4% in 2021 to 3.3% in 2022.

The question is, therefore, how much of the debt in the hands of the countries is about to mature and, therefore, will have to be renewed with a higher yield. And the response from the OECD is that more than half will do so in the next three years. That is, 23 trillion dollars (21.3 trillion euros). “As a result, countries face a high risk of refinancing, and many will spend a higher proportion of their budgets on debt service and may suffer greater fiscal restrictions in the coming years,” the agency notes.

