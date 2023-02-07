Rodrigo Abreu met with Anatel directors to discuss the company’s economic and operational situation

The debt of around BRL 29 billion is incompatible with Oi’s cash generation capacity, CEO Rodrigo Abreu told journalists this Tuesday (7.Feb.2023).

The executive met with directors from Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), in Brasília, to discuss the economic and operational situation of the telephone company.

“She [a dívida] Is it compatible with the company’s ability to generate future results if nothing is done to restructure? No, it’s not. And that is why we are in a debt restructuring process with financial creditors”he declared.

According to Abreu, the company is negotiating the restructuring “some time ago”. On February 1st, Oi filed a request for judicial protection against the company’s creditors, granted by the 7th Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro.

Oi claims it does not have the money to pay a debt of R$ 600 million, due last Sunday (Feb 5). Failure to pay could trigger the foreclosure of almost all of its financial debt, of R$ 29 billion, due to early and cross debt clauses.

On Friday (Feb 3), Anatel created a working group to monitor Oi’s situation. The concern is the continuity of the operation of the fixed telephony concession. The grant is classified as a public service and, therefore, cannot fail.

“We have no intention of reviewing any type of agreement and negotiation of Anatel credit transactions or any other type of obligation that has already been transacted. This was made very clear both in the play and in the discussion with the agency today.”, he declared.

Abreu stated that, if there is no renegotiation, Oi may cease to be an operationally viable company. According to the executive, the company is working on 3 pillars: company operation, debt restructuring and concession settlement.

Oi went to court in 2016, when it owed BRL 65 billion. As part of its judicial recovery plan, the company disposed of mobile phone tower assets, data centersparticipation in V.tal and Oi Móvel.