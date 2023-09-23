Confederation of shopkeepers states that 40.9% of the country’s adult population is in default; average debt is R$4,108.89

The number of defaulters in Brazil rose 7.17% in August compared to the same month in 2022 after 2 months of consecutive falls. According to the CNDL (National Confederation of Retail Managers), the number of consumers with late bills reached 66.8 million.

One in every 4 adults was negative in August 2023, or 40.9%. According to the CNDL and the SPC Brazil (Credit Protection Service), the number of debtors grew 1.14% from July to August. During the period, each consumer owed, on average, R$4,108.89 when adding up all debts, 31.11% with charges of up to R$500, and 45.25% of up to R$1,000.

The number of outstanding debts also increased by 14.75% compared to the same month in 2022. The CNDL states that the August rate was above the annual variation observed in July 2023.

Water and electricity was the sector with the highest debt growth, with 31.97%. Banks come next with an increase of 19.79%. Communication and commerce were those with the biggest drop in total outstanding debts, with -13.71% and -0.97% respectively.

The sector that most concentrates part of defaults is banks (63.16%), followed by water and electricity (12.20%) and commerce (11.33%). The remainder accounts for 6.75% of total debt.

The number of defaulters with charges of 1 to 3 years increased by 25.87%. According to the CNDL, the growth of the annual indicator was concentrated in this area. “Despite the small increase that occurred in August, which mainly refers to debts overdue for 1 to 3 years, the trend should be for a decline in defaulters in the coming months, since the entire macroeconomic scenario supports this direction”said the president of the CNDL, José César da Costa.

For him, “the effects of Selic variations take 3 to 6 months to be felt in the credit market”. Finally, he stated that Brazil is experiencing lower inflation and improvements in the job market, income and consumer confidence.

The CNDL states that 23.74% of the most frequent debtors in August are between 30 and 39 years of age. The confederation highlights that 48.59% of people in this age group are negative, since 16.57 million people aged 30 to 39 are registered in the debtors register. Regarding gender, 51.1% of debtors are women and 48.9% men.

The president of SPC Brasil, Roque Pellizzaro Júnior, declared that the Program Develops “should have a positive impact on defaults in the coming months”. However, for him, even with the federal government program there should not be a constant drop, “since the default scenario has reached very high levels in recent years”. He also claimed to be “It is necessary to pay attention to consumer recurrence since 86% of those who pay their bills late later return to default”.