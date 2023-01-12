Debt | Finland’s debt ratio turned downward – here’s the explanation

The ratio of Finland’s public debt to gross domestic product decreased slightly last year. It was primarily due to the noticeable rise in prices, which increased the gross domestic product.

The ruling parties on Tuesday, the representatives defended themselves against the opposition’s criticism by pointing out that Finland’s debt ratio fell last year for the second year in a row.

For example, the chairman of the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance Jussi Saramo wrote on Twitter, that “the debt was brought to a good decline, which seems to be stopping due to arms acquisitions”. The coalition said earlier on Tuesday that it would make debt and the government’s lax financial management an interim issue, and in Saramo’s opinion, the interim issue is not credible.

Chairman of the Centre, Minister of Finance Annika Saarikon in turn said In Ilta-Sanomi’s examthat despite the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the current government has taken on relatively little debt compared to the coalition-led government of 2011–2015.

Saramo’s and Saariko’s observations about the debt ratio are correct in themselves.

However, the favorable development of the previous two years is not so much due to the government’s actions, but above all to the rise in prices.

Finland the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product is now around 72 percent. It is three percentage points less than at the beginning of 2021, i.e. after the first corona year.

Sanna Marini (sd) when the government started at the end of 2019, the debt ratio was around 65 percent. So it has gone up by seven percentage points. During the 2011–2015 government period mentioned by Saariko, the debt ratio grew clearly more.

More than 35 billion euros of debt has been taken out in euros during this government term, which is even more than in 2011–2015. In recent years, however, the ratio of debt to gross domestic product has decreased slightly because gross domestic product has grown so much.

The increase in the number of goods and services produced has contributed to the improvement of the gross national product, which is due to the improvement of the economic situation and employment.

However, the bigger reason for the increase in gross national product is the exceptionally strong rise in prices due to inflation. When the prices of goods and products rise, the gross domestic product increases.

According to the separation made by the Ministry of Finance, the lowering effect of the rise in prices alone on Finland’s debt ratio was as much as 4.8 percentage points last year: without the noticeable rise in prices, Finland’s debt ratio would not have decreased slightly last year but would have risen clearly.

Fact so it is that debt collection has continued briskly throughout the current government term.

Major reasons for taking on debt have been the corona pandemic and preparing for the effects of the war in Ukraine. However, the government has diverted a total of more than ten billion euros also to expenses other than crises.

The ratio of debt to gross domestic product has decreased in recent years primarily because the strong rise in prices has increased the nominal value of gross domestic product.

The momentary contraction of the debt ratio does not indicate the recovery of Finland’s public finances. The permanent imbalance between public expenditure and income has not disappeared.

The Ministry of Finance predicts that the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product will turn to growth again this year and will continue to grow in the coming years.

In the ministry’s forecast, the lowering effect of rising prices on the debt ratio will fade, and correspondingly, for example, rising interest expenses will increase the debt ratio. This year, according to the ministry’s estimate, the government’s interest expenses will rise to 2.4 billion euros, or three times compared to last year.

