The United States is heading towards a debt crisis, and the prospect of a default is starting to shake markets. The curious thing about this possible crisis is that it has nothing to do with excessive indebtedness. Perhaps they think that the federal government has tried too hard over time. We can discuss it, but it’s beside the point right now. The United States in 2023 is not like, for example, Greece in 2009 or Argentina in 2001. Investors have not turned off the tap because they have lost confidence in our solvency.

Rather, the crisis looming over our country will be entirely self-inflicted or, to be more exact, Republican-inflicted. If it happens, it will be because the party that controls the House of Representatives refuses to raise the debt ceiling, a quirk of the US budget process that allows Congress to prevent the government from making payments that have already been approved by previous laws.

There are three things you need to know about this crisis. First, regardless of what the courts say about the constitutionality of the debt ceiling, budget decisions should be dictated by votes on spending and taxes, not by a hostage-taking in which the party most willing to destroy the economy gets what it wants. Second, if the extortion policy leads to a debt default, the consequences will be catastrophic. And third, the various ways in which the Biden administration could attempt to circumvent Republican extortion and continue to govern as normal would not carry any economic disadvantage. Contrary to what many misinformation out there say, measures like issuing bonds premium or minting a platinum coin would not be inflationary. They seem undignified, but causing a worldwide depression because we are afraid of looking foolish would be totally irresponsible.

This is how the budget process is supposed to work: Congress passes bills that set tax rates and determine spending, and they become law when the president signs them. In most cases, legislated spending exceeds revenue, so the government has to borrow to cover the difference. So be it. However, due to a quirk of US law with complicated origins, Congress has to vote a second time to authorize the borrowing required by its own previous votes.

What would it mean if Congress refused to authorize borrowing, that is, to raise the debt ceiling? It would not serve to contain spending. Instead, it would amount to preventing the president from making payments that Congress has already ordered. It would be like buying a bunch of furniture for your house, taking delivery, and then refusing to pay the bill. And it would have enormously destructive effects.

A new report from the White House Council of Economic Advisers lays out the potential costs of a default induced by the Republican refusal to raise the debt limit. The analysis indicates that a prolonged default could cost eight million jobs as a result of its impact on consumer and business confidence, an increase in interest rates on US debt (which investors would no longer consider safe) and drastic forced cuts in public spending.

It is even possible that these forecasts underestimate the probable damages. Until now, the world has seen US public debt as the safest asset par excellence. Consequently, Treasury bonds play a crucial role as collateral in many financial transactions. If these obligations cease to be safe—they become promissory notes that the United States cannot liquidate—the entire global financial system could come to a standstill.

In fact, this came close to happening for a few days in March 2020, and it is unclear whether a bailout could be engineered in the current political environment.

So what can you do? Not reaching an agreement. Republicans are hell-bent on a January 6, 2021 fiscal version, using the threat of destruction in an attempt to exert complete control despite voters giving them just one house of Congress. President Joe Biden should not give in to extortion, let alone reach any deal that bows to the demands of the extremists who control the House Republican caucus.

Biden may simply declare that he has an obligation to enforce duly enacted legislation and that preventing him from doing so by limiting debt is unconstitutional.

Beyond this are the tricks. Yes, they would be tricks. I don’t have space to explain the bonuses premium, but they would imply playing with the definition of “debt”. As for the platinum coin, the law allowing the government to mint a trillion dollar coin was never intended as a way to get around debt ceiling extortion, but it was never intended to provide an extortion mechanism either.

And using these tricks would not carry significant financial disadvantages. It has caused me great surprise to see people and entities that should have more judgment, including the mainstream media, present as a fact the myth that, for example, minting the currency would be inflationary. It wouldn’t be; it would just be a subterfuge to continue with normal financing, bypassing the letter of a debt limit that should not exist to begin with.

I’m not sure exactly what strategy the Biden administration will adopt, but the guiding principle should be to do whatever it takes to get out of this. Whatever it takes that is not to give in to extortion.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize Winner in Economics. © The New York Times, 2023. Translation from News Clips.

