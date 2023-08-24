Debt | Economist of the Bank of Finland: Most households can cope well with increased interest expenses

Finnish households are mostly coping well with rising interest costs, as the most significant debt burden is on the shoulders of high-income households, writes Petri Mäki-Fränti, senior economist at the Bank of Finland, in a blog.

Mäki-Fränti states that household interest expenses are currently at their highest level since the years of the financial crisis that peaked in 2008. In addition to the rise in interest rates, this is explained by the debt burden of Finnish households, which has been rising for a long time.

“At the end of 2022, Finnish households had debts about 1.3 times their annual income. Even twenty years ago, debt in relation to income was more than half of the current level,” writes Mäki-Fränti.

Largest debts, both in euro terms and in relation to household income, are concentrated on the most solvent households, states Mäki-Fränti.

In 2021, slightly less than a third of households had a mortgage, and slightly more than half of households had debt in general. Almost half of the households were thus debt-free.

However, Mäki-Fränti states that households are also responsible for housing association loans, and the resulting financial compensation is probably also paid by debt-free households.

“Those in the highest income decile are responsible for more than a quarter of household debt. The same households receive almost a quarter of all households’ disposable income. Correspondingly, the three tenths with the lowest incomes are responsible for less than a tenth of the debts.”

Low-income people According to Mäki-Fränt, the debt burden is reduced especially by the prevalence of renting compared to owning.

However, he reminds that there are also people with low income who are heavily in debt.

“People with low incomes have little room for maneuver in their finances, so a rise in interest rates can mean great difficulties for them to cope with necessary expenses,” writes Mäki Fränti.