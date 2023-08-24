Thursday, August 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Debt | Economist of the Bank of Finland: Most households can cope well with increased interest expenses

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Debt | Economist of the Bank of Finland: Most households can cope well with increased interest expenses

Finnish households are mostly coping well with rising interest costs, as the most significant debt burden is on the shoulders of high-income households, writes Petri Mäki-Fränti, senior economist at the Bank of Finland, in a blog.

Finns the ability of households to adapt to rising interest rates is quite good overall, and the most significant debt burden is on the shoulders of households that have good conditions to manage their debts. This is what a senior economist at the Bank of Finland writes Petri Mäki-Fränti the central bank’s Euro ja talous online magazine on the blog.

Mäki-Fränti states that household interest expenses are currently at their highest level since the years of the financial crisis that peaked in 2008. In addition to the rise in interest rates, this is explained by the debt burden of Finnish households, which has been rising for a long time.

“At the end of 2022, Finnish households had debts about 1.3 times their annual income. Even twenty years ago, debt in relation to income was more than half of the current level,” writes Mäki-Fränti.

See also  Extremely cold winter weather in the US leads to more than ten deaths and thousands of canceled flights

Largest debts, both in euro terms and in relation to household income, are concentrated on the most solvent households, states Mäki-Fränti.

In 2021, slightly less than a third of households had a mortgage, and slightly more than half of households had debt in general. Almost half of the households were thus debt-free.

However, Mäki-Fränti states that households are also responsible for housing association loans, and the resulting financial compensation is probably also paid by debt-free households.

“Those in the highest income decile are responsible for more than a quarter of household debt. The same households receive almost a quarter of all households’ disposable income. Correspondingly, the three tenths with the lowest incomes are responsible for less than a tenth of the debts.”

Low-income people According to Mäki-Fränt, the debt burden is reduced especially by the prevalence of renting compared to owning.

However, he reminds that there are also people with low income who are heavily in debt.

See also  Athletics | Under-20 under-20 world championship gold for Saga Vannis

“People with low incomes have little room for maneuver in their finances, so a rise in interest rates can mean great difficulties for them to cope with necessary expenses,” writes Mäki Fränti.

#Debt #Economist #Bank #Finland #households #cope #increased #interest #expenses

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Athletics World Championships | Reetta Hurske denied freezing at the end of the season: “We are not machines either”

Athletics World Championships | Reetta Hurske denied freezing at the end of the season: "We are not machines either"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result