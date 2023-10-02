There is a vision that seeks to equate the management of a family economy with that of a country in the application of certain values ​​that may be beneficial. Along these lines, some consider the principles that guide the financial decisions of a responsible household as imperative as a reference for public management. However, it is important to recognize that, for various reasons, this comparison cannot be fully justified when evaluating the possible consequences of violating these principles in both contexts. I want to make it clear that this position does not imply opposing the values ​​of responsibility and transparency, nor suggesting that we should not demand responsible management of public funds from political institutions and their leaders. What I want to emphasize is that the factors and challenges involved in these two spheres are very different, which makes the comparison not appropriate in all cases.

First of all, it is necessary to highlight that it is not always valid to assume that households act in line with the financial values ​​that we idealize. Historically, two of the most significant economic crises of the last century were triggered by an excess of private debt, and not public debt. This shows us that families do not always manage their debt efficiently and optimally. For example, the crisis of 1929 was partially the result of an accumulation of private debt that spanned almost a decade in several countries, with the United States at its epicenter. It is important to note that this debt accumulation was also influenced by policies and incentives that promoted it. However, it is evident that families do not always respond virtuously to these stimuli, but rather, in general, act in the opposite way. This raises the question of whether the private sector can truly serve as a model of economic virtue. Economic bubbles are notorious examples in this sense. In addition to the Great Depression or more recently the Great Recession, history reminds us of episodes such as tulip fever or the French India Company, which show that, sometimes, the private sector can get into trouble on its own, without the need for public intervention.

Second, this parallelism and comparison is based on the belief that a state should behave like a family in matters such as debt. Everything has a limit, and a government that goes into debt in perpetuity will have to subject its economy, currency and finances to a very painful reset. This is true on numerous occasions, but it is not a universal law, since it does not always happen. In not-so-extreme situations, a government can run constant deficits and still not get into an impossible situation. This privilege that a state has, a family does not have.

The reasons that allow this possibility for some and not for others are mainly two. First of all, states do not perish in time like a person (family) does. This makes your ability to repay debt greater. Secondly, debt, and now I will come to it, plays a relevant role in economic growth. An increase in debt in favor of greater growth (it is obvious that there are optimal levels in this increase) can reduce its burden by raising the capacity to pay more quickly than it should. That is why it is never relevant how much we owe, but rather how much of what we earn per year we dedicate to paying the costs of what we owe.

But going to the most important thing, it is also not valid to classify debt as something intrinsically negative. Neither private debt, of course, nor public debt. Debt issued by corporations, families or states plays a relevant role in the functioning of the economy as we know it, promoting economic growth as long as the amounts do not exceed bearable limits. Without debt, there are no assets to invest in. Without debt, there is no savings. They are two faces of the same coin. The ability to bring future income into the present drives growth if done efficiently. If this capacity were missing, the economy would simply grind to a halt. If I couldn’t get into debt today to buy a house or invest in my business, many households would not have access to basic goods or many businesses would die before being born. Furthermore, debt allows us to redistribute our level of spending over time to facilitate growth and thus smooth economic cycles.

In this sense, furthermore, numerous studies have highlighted the fundamental role of financial systems in facilitating the efficient placement of debt and savings, and, therefore, their effect on growth. Access to financial assets works as insurance against unexpected events. Managed well, it reduces the effects of unforeseen events, such as unemployment, business closure, or the death of a family member. In order to access these “insurance”, that is, assets, we need someone to assume debt on the other side of the mirror.

We can continue. If debt, maintained at its optimal level, contributes to growth and mitigates risks, public debt, in the absence of private debt, can play a fundamental role in this context. After the Great Recession, when corporate debt was significantly reduced, it was states that, through massive increases in public debt, prevented even greater damage. Now, we look at these levels and are rightly concerned. But what would have been the alternative? Paralyzed markets and an economy without lubrication?

That said, I want to emphasize that the positive effects of debt move along a narrow path. An insufficient amount of debt in an economy would not stimulate growth, as it would stifle consumption and impede investment. On the other hand, an excessively indebted economy, both in the private and public sectors, would lead us to necessary adjustments that would entail abrupt and painful shutdowns. Therefore, it is essential to stay within certain limits.

In short, debt in itself is not negative, nor is the debt it generates. Both households and public institutions resort to it and, within reasonable limits, contribute to and facilitate better performance of any economy. However, the incentives that sometimes push us to exceed those limits are always present. It is therefore crucial to maintain tight control both in homes, which are generally not guardians of oft-forgotten virtues, and in the public sector, which sometimes needs to be short-wrapped.

