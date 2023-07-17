AFPi

07/17/2023 – 8:33 am

The finance ministers and presidents of the central banks of the G20 countries started, this Monday (17), negotiations to seek agreements on debt restructuring and on financing for adaptation to climate change, in a scenario of economic slowdown worldwide.

The Minister of Finance of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, who chairs the meeting in Gandhinagar, in the state of Gujarat (west), opened the debates. She recalled that financial leaders have “the responsibility to lead the world economy towards strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth”.

One of the main topics on the agenda of the two-day meeting will be to try to facilitate consensus on the still unresolved issues related to the increase in debt, Sitharaman told the press, alongside Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States.

The meetings will also address “crucial global issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks and taking coordinated climate action,” added Sitharaman.

Yellen highlighted efforts to tackle the debt glut of the world’s poorest countries. As an example, she cited progress in Zambia’s debt restructuring, a topic addressed during her visit to China at the beginning of the month.

China, the second largest economy on the planet and the main donor to several low-income countries facing difficulties in Asia and Africa, is currently contrary to a common multilateral position on the matter, according to several sources.

Several struggling economies after the double impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine (which affects world fuel and commodity prices) “are reaching a breaking point”, an Indian source said.

– The cost of climate change –

The G20 will also discuss the reform of multilateral development banks, the regulation of cryptocurrencies and the need to facilitate the access of the poorest countries to finance to mitigate the effects of climate change and adapt to the crisis.

“In the countries of the North, climate change is synonymous with the reduction of CO2 emissions”, stated Ajay Banga, the new president of the World Bank, in an article published before the meeting.

“But for the countries of the South it is a matter of survival,” he added, “because hurricanes are more violent, heat-resistant seeds are rare, drought destroys farms and cities, and floods wipe out decades of progress.”

Also planned is the implementation of the first stage of an agreement on the more equitable distribution of tax revenues for multinational companies, concluded last week by 138 countries.

Today, multinationals, especially technology companies, can easily transfer profits to low-tax countries, even when they only carry out a small part of their activities in that country.

With regard to help for Ukraine, any discussion about supporting the country at war is uncomfortable for India, host of the G20 meeting, which so far has not condemned the Russian invasion, despite being part of the ‘Quad’ alliance, alongside Australia, the United States and Japan.























