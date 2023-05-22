Debt ceiling | The US is creeping towards insolvency: Biden and McCarthy try to resolve the dispute

Republicans demand spending cuts from Democrat Biden in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

Stateside president Joe Biden and the Speaker of the House of Representatives by Kevin McCarthy are scheduled to meet today, Monday, to discuss raising the US debt ceiling again.

Raising the debt ceiling is a bone of contention between the Republican-led House of Representatives in Congress and the Democratic President Biden’s administration. If the withdrawal is not made, the United States would default on its debt servicing costs for the first time in its history.

Biden commented on the debt ceiling dispute at a press conference before returning home from the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Republicans have made demands for spending cuts as a condition for raising the debt ceiling. According to Biden, the latest demands are frankly unacceptable.

“It’s time for the other side to move on from their extreme positions,” Biden said.

Later on Sunday, Biden stressed on Twitter that House Republicans must accept that a bipartisan agreement on the debt ceiling dispute cannot be reached purely on their terms.

“I presented a plan that cuts spending by more than a trillion [eli tuhannella miljardilla] on the dollar—in addition to the $3 trillion deficit reduction I proposed earlier. They have to move too,” Biden said.

In a later tweet, he made it clear that he was against cutting at least social and health care.

“I will not agree to a deal with House Republicans that protects billions in subsidies to big oil companies and jeopardizes the health care of 21 million Americans,” he said.

“Or one that protects wealthy tax cheats while jeopardizing the food assistance of a million Americans.”

Biden already talked to McCarthy by phone from the plane, but the White House announced that the two would meet face to face on Monday.

McCarthy, on the other hand, said that his own position has remained unchanged.

“Washington cannot continue to spend money we don’t have at the expense of our children and grandchildren,” McCarthy said on Twitter after speaking with Biden, confirming Monday’s meeting.

However, in his brief comments to reporters on Sunday, McCarthy let it be understood that the interaction between the parties would now at least be constructive. On the other hand, in connection with the previous round of negotiations, the exchange of words was quite sharp.

“I think it was a fruitful call,” McCarthy commented on his conversation with Biden.

in Japan in his comments, Biden expressed hope that an agreement would be reached. However, he warned that he cannot guarantee that the counterparty will not force default by doing something egregious.

Biden said he was looking into the vague clause in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. According to that clause, the validity of the public debt should not be questioned. This could potentially give the president the power to override Congress and raise the debt ceiling himself.

“I think we have the authority. The question is whether it can be done and invoked in time,” Biden said, highlighting the hard-hitting deadline.

Biden also raised the possibility that the decision in question would be challenged through the courts.

Biden’s was scheduled to continue from Japan to Papua New Guinea and Australia, but cut his trip short due to debt discussions.

This has been seen as adding to the impression that he arrived at the G7 meeting as the weakened leader of a divided country stumbling from one crisis to another.

The debt ceiling withdrawing is usually quite unquestionably an annual procedure. However, the even more right-wing Republican Party has harnessed the threat of insolvency as an effective lever with which it tries to force Biden to accept spending cuts.

Additional debt is urgently needed to cover the expenses already agreed in the current budget.

Secretary of the Treasury, Democrat Janet Yellen has warned that the limit could be reached as early as the beginning of June. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, on the other hand, has predicted that the limit will be reached in mid-June.

On Sunday, Yellen described June 1 as a “hard deadline” on NBC. According to his own assessment, the chances are quite low that the United States could remain solvent until June 15.

The Ministry of Finance has warned of dark consequences if the country is unable to pay its bills. In this case, the United States would not be able to pay federal employees and interest rates would rise. The consequences would also be felt in global markets.