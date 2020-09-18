D.The federal government is suffering from the consequences of the corona pandemic for even longer. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is planning new debt of 96.2 billion euros for the next year – and thus exceeds the borrowing permitted under the debt rule in the Basic Law by 86.2 billion euros.

The economic effects of the corona pandemic and the extensive measures to quickly put the German economy back on a sustainable growth path made it necessary to make use of “the exception regulation for exceptional emergency situations”, according to the cabinet proposal FAZ is available.

As in this year, exceeding the credit limit will be linked to a repayment schedule for the years 2026 to 2042. This year, the federal government is even planning new debts of 217.8 billion euros, of which 118 billion euros will have to be repaid over twenty years from 2023. Together, this results in debts of around 200 billion euros, which must be repaid by 2042.

A gap remains

As agreed in the coalition, the debt brake should apply again from 2022. The federal government will save the reserve of 48.2 billion euros for this next year; instead, higher withdrawals are planned for the following years. But there remains a gap in the financial plan.

The minister makes no suggestions as to how this should be closed. Instead, the Cabinet bill says succinctly: “Compliance with the normal limit from 2022 can only be shown if there is still a substantial need for financial policy action.” Billion euro.

Scholz wants to avoid any temptations to continue burdening the budget with new promises in the election year. “Future economic additional income and other relief in the financial plan are of course to be used in full for the purposes of this need for action and are not available for other purposes,” says the cabinet proposal.

If the economy does not play along and, as in the pre-Corona years, flushes additional income into the coffers, the next coalition will either have to cut expenses or provide additional income. Scholz vaguely indicates this with the wording: “If additional measures are required, a decision will be made on this in the context of the preparation of the federal budget for 2022 and the financial plan up to 2025.”

High social spending

The finance minister plans to invest 55.2 billion euros, compared to 71.3 billion euros this year. 48 billion euros are earmarked for each by 2024. This is more than in the pre-crisis years; in 2019, 38.1 billion euros were earmarked for investments.

The households of the next few years will continue to be heavily influenced by social spending. Their share of the total expenditure is more than 50 percent. By far the largest single budget is that of Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) with 164 billion euros. At the end of next year, the Federal Employment Agency will receive federal liquidity assistance if it has used up its reserves in order to maintain its “ability to act”.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) can look forward to an extra grant of 5 billion euros to the health fund to stabilize health insurance contributions. The entire budget amounts to 413.4 billion euros. The share of defense spending in the gross domestic product should be more than 1.5 percent. The draft budget for 2021 and the financial plan should be decided by the cabinet on Wednesday.

The budget spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, Eckhardt Rehberg, warned that “the finances will only be in order again when the debt brake is adhered to”. It is crucial to step on the brakes when spending increases. Always new output requests cannot be financed. “The exception to the debt brake must not remain permanent,” said the CDU politician.

The Greens MP Sven-Christian Kindler demanded politically binding guarantees that neither Germany nor Europe would switch to austerity after the crisis. This is important to create planning and expectation security for the economy. “It would be fatal if, in addition to the existing uncertainty caused by the pandemic, companies and companies also had to adjust to falling public investments and orders.”