The government would like to suspend the debt brake in 2024. Markus Söder rules out approval, Friedrich Merz wants to sue again. The consequences would be far-reaching.

The federal government around Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has been swimming for months. After the Federal Constitutional Court decided that the supplementary budget for 2021 is unconstitutional, the traffic light is up to its neck – it is suddenly missing 60 billion euros. 60 billion euros that were planned for climate protection projects in the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF). In response, the cabinet has prepared to suspend the debt brake for the current financial year.

But the Union leaders Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU) don’t want to accept that, they are pouring even more fuel on the fire. While Merz threatens new proceedings in Karlsruhe, Söder announces that the government could get the necessary two-thirds majority in the Bundestag to abandon the debt brake.

Constitutional lawyer: It’s about maintaining the status quo

But: What would happen if the Karlsruhe judges accepted a suspension of the debt brake for 2024 decided by the Bundestag? In the USA, without a valid budget, a so-called “shutdown” occurs – then the state is unable to act and is no longer allowed to make payments. Federal employees have to take unpaid leave, and soldiers also receive no salary. Nation parks will be closed, as will all other public facilities.

The German constitution has made provision for this eventuality. There is a regulation in Article 111 of the Basic Law through which the state remains able to act even without an approved budget. But: “The possible expenses mentioned there must be interpreted narrowly,” emphasizes Alexander Thiele, Professor of Constitutional Law at the Business and Law School Berlin. Expenses for, for example, pension payments, BAföG and citizens’ money are still possible. “But beyond that it will be difficult,” says Thiele, “to make it more or less possible to maintain a status quo.”

Then the federal government will be politically at an end

Also interesting: Anyone who thinks that the traffic lights have to step on the accelerator to save time is wrong. At least in constitutional terms. The Basic Law does not set a deadline for the adoption of a budget. However, Thiele makes it clear: “If it is not possible to pass a budget in a parliamentary government system, the respective federal government is politically at an end.”

In any case, lengthy discussions about the federal budget are not usual. Your own majority in the Bundestag usually ensures that a budget is passed on time. However, this will be too risky for the traffic light in this case. In order to suspend the debt brake using an exception provided for in the Basic Law, an “extraordinary emergency situation” would have to be argued. In 2023, the emergency situation is the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. There was no resistance to this from the Union. This would be different now. And the justification for the traffic light is on shaky ground. In any case, the consequences of a court ruling are not sufficient.

The Constitutional Court would decide within a few weeks

In order not to have to argue again with an “extraordinary emergency situation” for the 2024 budget, the debt brake would need to be abolished or reformed. This requires a constitutional change, which the Bundestag and Bundesrat would have to pass with a two-thirds majority. If this majority is achieved, nothing would stand in the way of the budget being passed soon – at most the Constitutional Court. However, a corresponding “abstract regulatory control”, as the corresponding procedure is correctly called, would have no direct impact. The budget would initially remain in effect. In any case, no long hanging game would be expected. In the case of interim legal protection, the decision is made within a few weeks.