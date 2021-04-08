How does a country cope with climate catastrophes when it is drowning in debt?

Turns out not very well.

Especially when a global pandemic suffocates its economy.

For instance, Belize, Fiji and Mozambique. Very different countries, they are among the dozens of nations at the crossroads of two mounting global crises that are drawing the attention of international financial institutions: climate change and debt.

Villages devastated by Cyclone Yasa on the island of Vanua Levu, Fiji, in December. Photo Fiji Red Cross, via Agence France-Presse – Getty Images

They owe staggering amounts of money to various foreign lenders.

They also face staggering weather risks.

And now, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting their economies, it is increasingly recognized that their debt obligations get in the way on the path of meeting the immediate needs of their peoples, not to mention the investments needed to protect them from climatic disasters.

The combination of debt, climate change and environmental degradation “represents a systemic risk to the global economy that can trigger a cycle that depresses income, increases spending and exacerbates climate and nature vulnerabilities,” according to a new evaluation of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other entities, seen by The New York Times.

It comes after months of pressure from academics and advocates for lenders to address this problem.

The World Bank and IMF, whose top officials are meeting this week, they plan to hold talks in the coming months with debtor countries, creditors, advocates and rating agencies to find out how to make new funds available for what they call a green economic recovery.

The aim is to come up with concrete proposals ahead of the international climate talks in November and ultimately to win the support of the world’s richest countries, including China, which is the largest creditor country in the world.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at a press conference ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 20, 2020. REUTERS / Denis Balibouse / File Photo / File Photo

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, said in an emailed statement that green recovery they had the potential to drive ambitious climate action in developing countries, “especially at a time when they are facing fiscal constraints due to the impact of the pandemic on their economies.”

One of the countries at the crossroads of the climate and debt crises is Belize, a middle-income country on the Caribbean coast of Central America.

Its foreign debt had not stopped increasing in recent years.

He was also feeling some of the most acute effects of climate change: rising sea levels, bleached corals, coastal erosion.

The pandemic dried up tourism, a pillar of its economy.

Then, after two hurricanes, Eta and Iota, struck neighboring Guatemala, flooding washed away farms and roads downstream in Belize.

Today, the debt that Belize has with its foreign creditors is equivalent tol 85% of its entire national economy.

The private credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s it has lowered its creditworthiness, making it difficult to obtain loans in the private market.

The IMF rates its debt levels as “unsustainable”.

Belize, said Christopher Coye, the country’s minister of state for finance, needs immediate debt relief to cope with the effects of global warming that played little role in creating it.

“How can we take climate action?” He said.

“We are fiscally limited right now.”

“We should be compensated for suffering the excesses of others and receiving support to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change, certainly in the form of debt relief and concessional financing, “said Coye.

Many Caribbean countries, such as Belize, cannot access the low-interest loans available to the poorest countries.

United nationss said on March 31 that the global economic collapse threatened nearly $ 600 billion in debt service payments over the next five years.

Both the World Bank and the IMF are important lenders, but so are rich countries, as well as private banks and bondholders.

The global financial system would face a huge problem if the countries that are facing the contraction of their economies stopped paying their debts.

“We cannot go head-on, with eyes wide open, to a debt crisis that is predictable and avoidable,” the UN Secretary-General said last week, António Guterres, calling for debt relief for a wide range of countries.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at a joint press conference with the German Foreign Minister after a meeting in Berlin. – Sudan and South Sudan. Photo by Michael Sohn / POOL / AFP

“Many developing countries face financing constraints that prevent them from investing in recovery and resilience.”

The Biden administration, in an executive order on climate change, said it would use its voice in international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, to align debt relief with the goals of the Paris climate agreement, although it has not yet detailed what that means.

Debt and climate debates are likely to intensify in the run-up to the November climate talks, where money is expected to be one of the main sticking points.

Rich nations are nowhere near delivering the $ 100 billion a year promised to help the poorest countries cope with the effects of global warming.

Only low- and middle-income countries should $ 8.1 trillion to foreign lenders in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, and that was before the pandemic.

At the time, half of all the countries the World Bank classified as low-income were in what it called “debt distress or high risk of debt.”

Many of them are also highly vulnerable to climate change, which includes more frequent droughts, stronger hurricanes and a rise in sea level that washes the coasts.

The fund said Monday that will not require 28 of the world’s poorest countries to make debt payments until October, so their governments can use the money for emergency aid related to the pandemic.

Lately, there has been a flurry of proposals from economists, advocates, and others to tackle the problem.

The details vary.

But all of them are asking, in one way or another, that rich countries and private creditors offer debt relief, so that countries can use those funds to move away from fossil fuels, adapt to the effects of climate change, or obtain a debt relief. financial reward for the natural assets they already protect, such as forests and wetlands.

A widely publicized proposal calls on the Group of 20 (the world’s 20 largest economies) to require lenders to offer relief “in exchange for a commitment to use part of the new fiscal space for an ecological and inclusive recovery.”

On the other side of the world from Belize, the low-lying Pacific island nation of Fiji has experienced a succession of storms in recent years that brought destruction and the need to borrow to rebuild.

The pandemic brought with it a economic recession. In December, Tropical Cyclone Yasa destroyed houses and crops.

Fiji’s debts soared, including to China, and the country, whose very existence is threatened by rising sea levels, cut planned climate projects, according to research by the World Resources Institute.

The authors proposed what they called a debt swap for climate and health, in which bilateral creditors, specifically China, would forgive part of the debt in exchange for investments in climate and health. (China has not said anything publicly about the idea of ​​debt swaps.)

And then there is Mozambique. The sixth poorest country in the world.

It was already sinking under huge debts, including secret loans the government hadn’t disclosed, when back-to-back cyclones hit in 2019.

They killed 1,000 people and left physical damage that cost more than $ 870 million.

Mozambique took out more loans to cope with the situation.

Then came the pandemic. The IMF says the country is in debt distress.

Six countries on the continent are in debt difficulties, and many more have seen their credit ratings lowered by private rating agencies.

In March, the finance ministers of all africa They stated that many of their countries had already spent a considerable part of their budgets dealing with extreme weather events such as droughts and floods, and some countries were spending a tenth of their budgets on climate adaptation efforts.

Most African countries collapse under the weight of their debt.Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP.

“Our fiscal reserves are now really sold out“they wrote.

In developing countries, the share of public revenue that goes toward paying external debt nearly tripled to 17.4% between 2011 and 2020, according to an analysis by Eurodad, a debt relief advocacy group. .

Research suggests that climate risks have already made borrowing more expensive for developing countries.

The problem is expected to get worse.

According to a recent document, climate change will increase the cost of borrowing for many more countries as early as 2030, unless efforts are made to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

